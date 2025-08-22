Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has asserted that Arsenal’s impending £60 million acquisition of Eberechi Eze is not a knee-jerk reaction to Kai Havertz’s recent knee injury. The Gunners’ manager confirmed Havertz will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds at the Emirates, though the full extent of the Germany international’s layoff remains unclear.

News of Havertz’s injury reportedly accelerated Arsenal’s pursuit of Eze, with the deal for the Crystal Palace star set to take their summer spending to an eye-watering £250 million. Eze is understood to have undergone his medical on Friday, with his transfer to the north London club potentially finalised this weekend.

While Arteta stopped short of confirming Eze’s arrival, he firmly denied that the club’s recent transfer activity was a direct response to Havertz’s setback. "Obviously we were very active trying to look at the possibilities that could come," Arteta stated. "We are not reacting to anything, we’ve been very prepared and understanding what we could do and we have decided this is the moment to do it."

Eze was notably absent from Crystal Palace’s 1-0 Conference League play-off victory over Fredrikstad on Thursday, with manager Oliver Glasner confirming the England international had played his last match for the club. Should the transfer proceed, Eze would join a host of high-profile summer signings at the Emirates, including Viktor Gyokeres (£55m), Cristhian Mosquera (£13m), Martin Zubimendi (£60m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), Christian Norgaard (£10m), and Noni Madueke (£48.5m).

This significant outlay signals a clear statement of intent from Arsenal as they aim to clinch their first Premier League title in 22 years and end Arteta’s personal trophy drought, which stretches back to the 2020 FA Cup. "We are showing the ambition that we are here to win major trophies and to keep evolving and improving every single year and that comes with demands and those demands are clear," Arteta added. "And we want to be in front in the league, not just chasing or reacting or being behind, but in front of it and every decision that we make in every area of the club is to achieve that."

Regarding Havertz, who had only recently returned from a three-month lay-off following hamstring surgery, Arteta provided an update on his condition. "He is certainly not fit for this match. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury and we don’t really know yet the extent of it," the manager explained. "We need a bit more time and some more tests and after that we’ll have more clarity. Mentally he’s in a good place. He’s a really strong boy and very committed. He had an incredible recovery from the hamstring surgery. He’s suffered a setback. Let’s see how bad it is but I’m sure he’s going to deal in the best possible way. He has the joy of a kid and hopefully we’re going to have him back soon."