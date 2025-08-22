Mikel Arteta’s smile says it all as Arsenal close to completing Eberechi Eze deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he could not comment on Eberechi Eze’s imminent arrival even as the England international said his goodbyes to Crystal Palace ahead of his move to north London.

Eze was expected to undergo a medical on Friday after Arsenal swooped in to beat Tottenham to a deal that brings the 27-year-old to the club he supported growing up.

Eze was not in Crystal Palace’s squad for their Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad on Thursday night and manager Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday afternoon that Eze has said goodbye to his former team-mates.

Arteta cracked a wide smile as he was asked about a “three-letter word” during his press conference on Friday but could not go further, explaining: "Nothing to comment. I can never talk about any player that is not part of our group yet."

Arteta did discuss the importance of Eze wanting to join Arsenal, with The Independent reporting that Eze held out for his dream move and always preferred to join the Gunners than Tottenham.

"That's the number one, that they want to be with us and feel something special to come to us,” Arteta said.

"I think we have done very well in the last few years to create this spirit in the team.

“The better the feeling, the stronger the feeling then the better always because it brings a different edge, will and emotion to what you do and I think that always brings something extra.”

Arsenal planned to move for Eze before Kai Havertz suffered an injury setback, with Arteta unable to disclose how long the Germany international would be sidelined for.

"We don't really know the extent of it. We need a bit more time and some more tests and after that we will have some more clarity,” Arteta said.

"I prefer not to talk about the specifics but he is not fit. We need to explore this situation a bit further and decide what we are going to do.

"I don't know. I would love to have him available for tomorrow."