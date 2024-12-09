Premier League referee David Coote sacked after leaked video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked after the emergence of a leaked video allegedly showing him using foul language about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Coote was suspended pending an investigation by refereeing body PGMOL, who treated the footage as genuine, and was also under investigation by the Football Association (FA).

And PGMOL has confirmed it has now parted ways with the Premier League official with immediate effect following a “thorough investigation” into his conduct.

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable,” the body said in a statement. “Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”

In the video, Coote is asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he had just been fourth official, and describes them as “s***”.

He then uses an offensive term to describe former Liverpool manager Klopp and, asked why he felt that way, Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and had accused him of lying.

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,” Coote adds.

A subsequent video allegedly showed Coote snorting a white powder.

Coote is also under investigation by the FA over allegations he discussed giving a yellow card before a match before a Championship game between Leeds and West Brom in 2019. He strongly denies what he described as “false and defamatory” allegations.

The Nottinghamshire official took charge of his first Premier League game in April 2018 and was elevated to the top level of officials ahead of the start of the next campaign. He took charge of the 2023 Carabao Cup final.

His final fixture prior to the video’s release was Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 November.