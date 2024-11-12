FA investigating David Coote’s alleged remarks about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Referee David Coote’s alleged comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are being investigated by the Football Association.

A video which began circulating online on Monday appears to show Coote making highly derogatory remarks about Klopp, including reference to the German’s nationality, and the Anfield club.

The FA has the power to investigate remarks made in a private context and it is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether Coote’s remark about Klopp’s nationality constitutes an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.

Coote was suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd on Monday pending a full investigation.

“We became aware of a video which was being circulated on social media that we are taking very seriously,” PGMOL chief Howard Webb told Match Officials Mic’d Up on Sky Sports.

“We have instigated a full investigation and one of our referees, David Coote, has been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of that investigation. There isn’t much more I can say pending the outcome of that investigation.”

The video has not been verified by the PA news agency but is understood to be being treated as genuine by PGMOL.

“We are aware of the matter, and we are investigating it,” an FA spokesperson said.

In the video, Coote is asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he has just been fourth official, and describes them as “s***”.

He then uses an offensive term to describe Klopp and, asked why he felt that way, Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and had accused him of lying.

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,” Coote says.

Klopp left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge. Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The other man in the video has been confirmed as Ben Kitt, who works for executive search firm Forsyth Barnes.

“This is something that we are taking very seriously and we have suspended Ben on full pay while we investigate further,” said a statement from company co-founder Roheel Ahmad.

“Although we are still in the process of gathering all the facts, we do know for certain that the video was taken some years before Ben became an employee of Forsyth Barnes.”

It will devastate referees from grassroots all the way to the Football League, people trying to get on to that level. Mike Dean

Retired referee turned pundit Mike Dean believes the controversy will have a damaging effect on officials at every level of the English football pyramid.

“It’s damaging for everybody involved. When I saw it yesterday I couldn’t believe it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think all the way from the top down to the bottom, I’m talking right down to the bottom, it will devastate referees from grassroots all the way to the Football League, people trying to get on to that level.

“You’ve just got to be so careful about what you say, and it’s so out of character for David to do. I was astounded when I saw it.

“As referees you can’t put yourself in that position no matter what you do. You can say things away from camera, you can talk amongst your friends and things and colleagues, but you can’t let somebody video this and then hope that it’s never going to come out.”

Despite the collateral damage on the profession, Dean still believes Coote could return to refereeing if he wanted to do so – though admitted the 42-year-old would face an uphill battle.

“I don’t think he’s damaged his career beyond repair. I’d like to think that they (PGMOL) can come to some kind of agreement,” added Dean, who has had a text message exchange with Coote but would not reveal its nature.

“Would David still want to carry on refereeing? That’s the bigger picture you’ve got to think of…does he want to put himself through it yet again to come back in?

“Obviously it will be hard to come back in and start again.”