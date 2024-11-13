PGMOL aware of video allegedly showing David Coote snorting white powder
The Premier League official is suspended pending an investigation by the refereeing body following the leaking of a separate video
Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) is “aware of the allegations” and “taking them very seriously” after a video appeared to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting white powder.
Comments Coote is alleged to have made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in previous video footage have led to him being suspended by PGMOL and investigated by the body and the Football Association.
On Wednesday evening, another video appeared on the Sun’s website which it said showed Coote snorting white powder during the summer’s Euros in Germany, where he was officiating.
A PGMOL spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.
“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”
Coote has officiated in the English top flight since 2018 and took charge of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.
PA