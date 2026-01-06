Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Man United press conference live: Interim manager Darren Fletcher faces the media after Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Fletcher will lead Manchester United in their Premier League game with Burnley on Wednesday evening

Darren Fletcher is giving his first press conference as Manchester United’s interim manager after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Amorim departed on Monday after a poor run of results and a dramatic fallout with the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox. He leaves the club sixth in the Premier League and battling for a place in next season’s Champions League. Fletcher has stepped up from managing the under-18s and will take charge of the senior side for the Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday evening.

United plan on installing an interim manager until the end of the season, with Fletcher among candidates which also include former United players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. The club then aim to lock in a permanent manager in the summer. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, the recently sacked Enzo Maresca, and ex-Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez are also potentially in the running.

Follow all the latest from Fletcher’s first press conference as Manchester United’s interim manager below.

Amorim sacked after fallout with hierarchy

Manchester United called time on Ruben Amorim's tenure yesterday after a frosty end to 14 underwhelming months and handed the reins to former midfielder Darren Fletcher on a temporary basis.

There have been more lows – and press conference soundbites – than highs since the 40-year-old succeeded Erik ten Hag as head coach in November 2024, signing a deal until 2027.

United's costly Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded a 15th-place finish in the Premier League, their worst campaign in 51 years, and some flickers of improvement this term have not been enough.

A lack of evolution and progress rather than a power struggle led to Amorim's exit, club sources have told the Press Association, with former midfielder Fletcher placed in charge for Wednesday's trip to Burnley.

Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United
Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere6 January 2026 16:29

Darren Fletcher press conference – live

Fletcher will actually speak at 5pm GMT, at Manchester United’s training ground, although his quotes will not be released until 5.30pm.

Lawrence Ostlere6 January 2026 16:15

Darren Fletcher press conference – live

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Darren Fletcher’s first press conference as Manchester United’s new interim manager, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, after a whirlwind 36 hours at Old Trafford.

Lawrence Ostlere6 January 2026 16:08

