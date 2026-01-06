Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are likely to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season and wait until the summer before bringing in the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.

United confirmed that Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday’s match at Burnley and the Scot is expected to remain at the helm for Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Brighton.

But United are also considering waiting until the close season before installing a long-term replacement to Amorim, who was dismissed on Monday.

It would give them more time to alight on a preferred candidate as they look for a seventh manager – excluding caretaker and interim appointments – after Sir Alex Ferguson.

It would follow the approach United adopted in 2021-22 when Ralf Rangnick was interim manager for the final five months of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and before Erik ten Hag was brought in.

Now Fletcher will have the first opportunity to stake a claim to be at the helm for the rest of the campaign, though other former United players and coaches could come into consideration.

Michael Carrick had three games in caretaker charge in 2021 and has since had the experience of managing Middlesbrough in the Championship, while Ruud van Nistelrooy went unbeaten in four matches as the interim after Ten Hag was dismissed.

Darren Fletcher has been placed in temporary charge ( PA Archive )

Solskjaer was caretaker manager before being appointed on a permanent basis and is available after leaving Besiktas in August.

A number of candidates United could consider might become available in the summer, with managers like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino potentially leaving international jobs after the World Cup, while Oliver Glasner’s contract with Crystal Palace expires then.