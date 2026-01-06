Man United settle on new plan for next manager after sacking Ruben Amorim
The Red Devils sacked Amorim on Monday and Fletcher has been installed on a temporary basis, but another short-term solution could provide valuable time before a permanent successor is hired next summer
Manchester United are likely to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the season and wait until the summer before bringing in the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.
United confirmed that Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday’s match at Burnley and the Scot is expected to remain at the helm for Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Brighton.
But United are also considering waiting until the close season before installing a long-term replacement to Amorim, who was dismissed on Monday.
It would give them more time to alight on a preferred candidate as they look for a seventh manager – excluding caretaker and interim appointments – after Sir Alex Ferguson.
It would follow the approach United adopted in 2021-22 when Ralf Rangnick was interim manager for the final five months of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and before Erik ten Hag was brought in.
Now Fletcher will have the first opportunity to stake a claim to be at the helm for the rest of the campaign, though other former United players and coaches could come into consideration.
Michael Carrick had three games in caretaker charge in 2021 and has since had the experience of managing Middlesbrough in the Championship, while Ruud van Nistelrooy went unbeaten in four matches as the interim after Ten Hag was dismissed.
Solskjaer was caretaker manager before being appointed on a permanent basis and is available after leaving Besiktas in August.
A number of candidates United could consider might become available in the summer, with managers like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino potentially leaving international jobs after the World Cup, while Oliver Glasner’s contract with Crystal Palace expires then.
