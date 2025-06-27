Danny Rohl in talks to leave Sheffield Wednesday as club crisis worsens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manager Danny Rohl is on the verge of leaving Sheffield Wednesday and is speaking to the club about his potential exit.

The 36-year-old German has not returned to pre-season training with the Wednesday squad, as he seeks to negotiate a way out of his contract, in order to further his ambitions elsewhere.

Having been linked with clubs such as Leicester City, Southampton and Middlesbrough, there may be a future for him in England but it’s a return to Germany that excites him.

Rohl has steadied the ship at Hillsborough, lifting them out of the relegation zone in his first season in charge and up to mid table at the end of last season but the club is far from being out of trouble.

Staff were not paid their wages on time in both March and last month and there is a possibility that June could be the same.

As a result of those March and May issues, the club has had spending restrictions imposed for the next three transfer windows, meaning they won’t be able to buy or loan players in deals where there’s a fee involved. They were also subjected to a transfer embargo until wages were paid in full.

On top of that, an upgrade to the facilities at the club’s training ground at Middlewood Road have also been delayed.

The club’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri, recently rejected a £40m bid for the club from Florida-based property investor John Flanagan after communication issues left Chansiri doubting that Flanagan’s consortium would be the right people to look after the interests of the club.

Rohl recently spoke to German media outlet Bild about the situation and his desire to return to Germany. He said: “If it were up to me, as soon as possible,

“The Bundesliga is obviously something special because I grew up with it. For me, it’s always about working at the highest level. I want to compete against the best teams, with the best coaches.”