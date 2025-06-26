The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Championship 2025/26 fixtures – live: EFL opening matches and full schedule revealed
Teams in the Championship, League One and League Two will discover their schedules for next term
The Championship’s 2025/26 fixtures are being revealed today as all 72 clubs of the English Football League (EFL) find out their journey through the season.
The schedule for the Championship, League One and League Two will be released simultaneously with the three divisions following quickly after the Premier League’s matches were confirmed earlier in June.
After a play-off final win, Charlton are back in the second tier of English football along with Birmingham City and Wrexham, while Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton dropped down from the top-flight.
Barnet and Oldham navigated out of non-league at the end of last season to return to League Two, replacing Carlisle and Morecambe. In League One, meanwhile, the quartet of Doncaster, Port Vale, Bradford City and play-off winners AFC Wimbledon take the places of Crawley, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury, who were all demoted in 2024/25.
Key 2025/26 dates
The 2025/26 EFL season will begin on the weekend of 1-3 August in League One and League Two, and 8-10 August in the Championship. The second-tier’s fixtures take place over 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays, while League One and Two’s match rounds are structured across 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.
The final games of the season take place on the weekend of 2/3 May 2026, before the play-offs begin:
Championship Play-Off Final – Saturday 23 May 2026
League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2026
League Two Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2026
When are the EFL fixtures released?
The EFL fixtures will be confirmed at midday BST on Thursday 26 June. Every Championship, League One and League Two team will have their schedule confirmed for the new campaign simultaneously.
The round one draw for the Carabao Cup will also be made later in the afternoon.
EFL 2025/26 fixtures LIVE
