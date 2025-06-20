Russell Martin learns first game as Rangers boss with Scottish Premiership fixtures released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin will begin his domestic campaign with a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

Martin's first William Hill Premiership match in charge will see him go head to head with former Norwich team-mate Jens Berthel Askou, who was recently installed as Motherwell manager.

The fixture will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, 2 August and will mark the weekend of the 130th anniversary of the first game at Fir Park.

There is only one Premiership game taking place at 3pm on the Saturday, which sees Stuart Kettlewell start his Kilmarnock reign with the visit of newly-promoted Livingston.

Falkirk end their 15-year absence from the top flight with a home game against Dundee United the following afternoon in one of four matches to be screened live by Sky Sports over the opening fixture card.

Former Hearts captain Steven Pressley begins his first league campaign as Dundee head coach at home to Hibernian on the Sunday, following the Leith club's Europa League tie with Midtjylland. Champions Celtic will unfurl the league flag later that day ahead of hosting St Mirren in a 4.30pm kick-off.

Hearts and Aberdeen fans will need to wait until 8pm on the Monday to see their teams start the season at Tynecastle as new head coach Derek McInnes begins his Premiership campaign at home against one of his former clubs.

Martin's first league game at Ibrox will kick off at 5.30pm on 9 August, with Dundee the visitors in a game to be shown live by Premier Sports.

Celtic have the chance to atone for their Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final defeat by Aberdeen when they travel to Pittodrie the following day for a 12.30pm kick-off.

There are no league games in the third weekend of August with the second round of the Premier Sports Cup taking place.

Rangers head coach Martin will experience his first derby in charge on Sunday, 31 August, when Celtic visit Ibrox for a noon showdown.

The festive schedule is slightly less hectic than usual with only one midweek slot rather than the usual two. Six matches are scheduled for Saturday, December 27, including an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, which has been earmarked for live television coverage at 12.30pm.

There is a full fixture card three days later with Celtic travelling to Fir Park before hosting Rangers in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, January 3. All teams - including a Dundee derby at Tannadice - play that afternoon.

There are six midweek fixture dates in total including two in succession in early February, either side of the Scottish Cup fifth round.

The final games before the split are pencilled in for April 11, when St Mirren will be aiming to seal a fourth consecutive top-six finish when they travel to Celtic Park.

As in recent seasons, there is a full midweek card in the final week of the season, which ends on May 17-18.

The SPFL season in general will kick off on Friday, 1 August when Arbroath return to the Championship with a home game against Ayr United.

PA