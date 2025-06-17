Daniel Levy explains Ange Postecoglou sacking with bold Premier League claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy explained the decision to sacking former manager Ange Postecoglou who led the club to their first trophy in 17 years when Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League back in May.

The 59-year-old Australian was subsequently sacked just 16 days after that victory, which saw Tottenham lift their first European trophy in 41 years, due to poor results in the Premier League as Spurs finished 17th only one place above the relegation zone.

Levy has now broken his silence on Postecoglou’s sacking revealing that winning the Europa League was ‘not enough’ and that the club aims to also win the Premier League title.

Speaking with Spurs' in-house media team alongside chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, Levy revealed that the decision to dismiss Postecoglou was unanimous.

"You saw the outpouring of emotion with the parade. It was just incredible. We've won a European trophy but it's not enough,” he said.

“It's what we haven't done that is more important, we need to win the league. We want to win the Premier League. We want to win the Champions League. We want to win."

He added: "I'm very grateful to Ange. I don't regret appointing Ange. In his first season we finished fifth and in our second season we were over the moon to win the trophy.

"But we need to compete in all competitions and we felt that we needed a change. I've told him he's always going to be part of our history.

"It was a collective decision. It wasn't my decision. We do everything together. Emotionally it was difficult but we believe we've made the right decision for the club.”

open image in gallery Levy has replaced Postecoglou with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank ( AP )

Spurs have replaced Postecoglou with Danish manager Thomas Frank who impressed during his seven-year spell in charge of Brentford. He will manage in Europe for the first time as Spurs prepare for Champions League football next season.

"Whenever you have a new coach it's always a fresh start,” Levy continued, “You always have different ideas. But we want to build on the success of winning a trophy last season.

"One of the things that stood out to me with Thomas is that he's clearly highly intelligent. Great communicator. Super human being. Plus all the other technical aspects that are obviously important."