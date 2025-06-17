Tottenham in regular contact with stranded Israeli Solomon amid conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur are in close contact with winger Manor Solomon to ensure his well-being, as the player remains in Israel amidst the ongoing military conflict with Iran.

The 25-year-old Israeli international recently married his long-term partner, Dana Voshina, but the newlyweds have been unable to leave the country following the closure of Israeli airspace to civilian flights. The club is providing support and monitoring the situation closely.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home, with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

The UK has no plans to evacuate Britons stranded but support has been stepped up in Jordan and Egypt for people who make their own way overland.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs travel advice was being updated with information about border crossing points.

He said: “The situation remains fast-moving. We expect more strikes in the days to come.

“This is a moment of grave danger for the region.”

Poland has announced an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens in a bus convoy to Jordan, while the Czech Republic and Slovakian governments have organised repatriation flights from the region.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury, Solomon spent last season on loan at Leeds, helping the club win the Sky Bet Championship title and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

A Tottenham spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency: “We are constantly in regular dialogue with all our players regarding their wellbeing and welfare.”

Solomon, who had a loan spell at Fulham before he joined Spurs from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023, is set to return to the north London club for the start of pre-season training in early July.

New boss Thomas Frank will be looking to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign, having taken over following the departure of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have already completed the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal following a successful loan spell.

Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish, Spurs have qualified for the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final, which proved to be the last match in charge for Postecoglou.