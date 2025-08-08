Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool to win & both teams to score - 12/5 bet365

Hugo Ekitike to score anytime - 13/10 Bet365

Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Community Shield this Sunday, with Wembley hosting the traditional curtain-raiser ahead of the new domestic season (3pm, TNT Sports 1).

Arne Slot’s side head into the new season as the early 7/4 favourites with betting sites to retain their Premier League title, with the Dutchman having added Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and others to a squad that won a 20th top-flight title at a canter last term.

Meanwhile, Palace are still contending with their ‘relegation’ from the Europa League as they approach the new season, though manager Oliver Glasner will be hopeful of building on a season that brought a first major trophy with that famous FA Cup win over Manchester City at Wembley.

The Eagles return to the scene of that famous day just under three months on and though the Community Shield remains a glorified friendly in the eyes of some neutrals, Palace fans will be hoping for another notable day under the famous arches at the home of English football.

However, football betting sites don’t think it’ll be a day to remember for Palace fans, with Liverpool having football odds of 8/13 to lift the trophy versus 5/1 for the south London side.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting preview: Reds to land first trophy of the season

Liverpool head into 2025/26 as the clear favourites in the Premier League odds to retain the league title they won so convincingly last season after a summer in which they appear to have got stronger with the additions of Wirtz, Ekitike and others, although they have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Arsenal, Man City and others have made noticeable additions to their squads, the Reds remain the team to beat as the new season rolls around, and on paper it looks like they’ll take some stopping this term.

And it could be an ominous opening match for Crystal Palace this weekend with Liverpool looking to lay down a marker with the eyes of the league on them.

However, the first ‘competitive ’game of the season is often a far more open affair than expected for several reasons, with the two participating sides likely still gelling ahead of the new season and very little to lose for either one.

And with that in mind, we think Palace will have chances to stretch the champions, who could well be starting with up to six different players from the last time these two sides met in the final game of 2024/25.

To that end, we think that – although established and new betting sites alike think a Liverpool win to nil is more likely – a wager on Liverpool to win and both teams to score could offer value at 12/5.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score - 12/5 bet365

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting tip: Ekitike to open Liverpool account

£69m summer signing Hugo Ekitike is a promising addition to the Reds’ attacking options, and though it is not known exactly where he’ll feature most regularly for Slot’s side – mainly due to the potential signing of Alexander Isak – he’ll hope to be among the goals and assists from both left and central positions.

Ekitike scored 15 goals for Frankfurt last season as they finished third in the Bundesliga, and with a better quality of player surrounding him at Anfield, we’re backing him to score plenty in his first season in England.

With Isak looking unlikely to sign in time for this match (if at all), Ekitike could well find himself leading the line for the Reds at Wembley, though he also performed well from the left in the final friendly against Bilbao, getting an assist for Mohamed Salah.

Though Ekitike’s Egyptian teammate will once again be the key man for the Reds this season, Ekitike could chip in with plenty of goals this season and we’re backing him to open his account at Wembley.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction 2: Hugo Ekitike to score anytime - 7/4 BoyleSports

Community Shield Free Bets

Football bettors can secure a £10 free bet to wager on Sunday’s Community Shield with LiveScore Bet this weekend.

To qualify, punters will need to wager £10 or more on any EFL game - Championship, League 1 and League 2 - ahead of Liverpool facing Crystal Palace. The qualifying bet must have minimum odds of evens or greater.

In return, punters will receive a £10 free bet to use on the clash at Wembley with no wagering requirements attached to any winnings from the free bet.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football this weekend, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get too seduced by free bet offers or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.