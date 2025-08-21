The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction, best bets & odds
Follow our football betting tips as Crystal Palace aim to secure their qualification for the Uefa Conference League
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad tips:
- Palace to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 - 10/3 BoyleSports
- Jean-Philippe Mateta to score first - 10/3 Bet365
They might not have wanted to be in the Uefa Conference League, but now that they know their fate, they will be desperate to overcome Norwegian side Fredrikstad to make the main draw.
After winning the FA Cup, Palace were expecting a place in the Europa League, only for them to fall foul of the multi-club ownership rules and be demoted to the Conference League.
They tried to appeal the decision, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport wouldn’t back down. But after seeing the success of Chelsea last season, as they lifted the trophy, then the club should be looking to add to their silverware.
Oliver Glasner’s side have already won the Community Shield, with a penalty shootout win over Liverpool, and now they are just two games away from the main draw, where they will be guaranteed six group phase matches, starting in October.
In Fredrikstad, they face a side that also hoped to be playing further up the Uefa pyramid, but they dropped into this competition after losing to Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League third qualifying round.
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad tips: Palace to all but seal their place
Palace opened their league season with a goalless draw at Chelsea on Sunday, but the victory at Wembley in their opening game will give them confidence that they can secure the home win before they face a tricky trip to Norway next week.
This is the first time the side has ever qualified for Europe, but they did play in the Intertoto Cup in 1998, and football betting sites are offering just 1/33 on Palace to qualify in the latest Europa Conference League odds.
Fredrikstad should have the advantage ahead of the game as their season runs over the summer but the fact they have only won two of their last 14 games in all competitions means that confidence and form is not particularly good.
They sit eighth in the table thanks to their excellent start to the campaign, which got underway in March, winning eight, drawing one and losing one of their opening 10 matches.
Palace on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 10 in all competitions, last tasting defeat back in April when they were beaten 5-2 and 5-0 in back-to-back games against Man City and Newcastle. Since then, they have won five and drawn five against far better opposition than they will face on Thursday.
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction 1 : Palace to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 - 10/3 BoyleSports
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction: Mateta to inspire the Eagles
With so much speculation surrounding many of the Palace players, including Eberechi Eze, it seems a surprise that no one has made a move for Jean-Philippe Mateta.
The French striker has been outstanding for the Eagles since signing from Mainz, initially on loan. He scored 22 goals last season, helping Palace to their first major trophy and a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.
Betting sites are offering 10/3 on him scoring first and 4/6 on him scoring anytime.
The 28-year-old scored Palace's first goal of the season, when he converted from the penalty spot in the Community Shield, and he opened the scoring on 10 separate occasions.
Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to score first - 10/3 Bet365
