Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad tips:

Palace to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 - 10/3 BoyleSports

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score first - 10/3 Bet365

They might not have wanted to be in the Uefa Conference League, but now that they know their fate, they will be desperate to overcome Norwegian side Fredrikstad to make the main draw.

After winning the FA Cup, Palace were expecting a place in the Europa League, only for them to fall foul of the multi-club ownership rules and be demoted to the Conference League.

They tried to appeal the decision, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport wouldn’t back down. But after seeing the success of Chelsea last season, as they lifted the trophy, then the club should be looking to add to their silverware.

Oliver Glasner’s side have already won the Community Shield, with a penalty shootout win over Liverpool, and now they are just two games away from the main draw, where they will be guaranteed six group phase matches, starting in October.

In Fredrikstad, they face a side that also hoped to be playing further up the Uefa pyramid, but they dropped into this competition after losing to Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad tips: Palace to all but seal their place

Palace opened their league season with a goalless draw at Chelsea on Sunday, but the victory at Wembley in their opening game will give them confidence that they can secure the home win before they face a tricky trip to Norway next week.

This is the first time the side has ever qualified for Europe, but they did play in the Intertoto Cup in 1998, and football betting sites are offering just 1/33 on Palace to qualify in the latest Europa Conference League odds.

Fredrikstad should have the advantage ahead of the game as their season runs over the summer but the fact they have only won two of their last 14 games in all competitions means that confidence and form is not particularly good.

They sit eighth in the table thanks to their excellent start to the campaign, which got underway in March, winning eight, drawing one and losing one of their opening 10 matches.

Palace on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 10 in all competitions, last tasting defeat back in April when they were beaten 5-2 and 5-0 in back-to-back games against Man City and Newcastle. Since then, they have won five and drawn five against far better opposition than they will face on Thursday.

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction 1 : Palace to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 - 10/3 BoyleSports

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction: Mateta to inspire the Eagles

With so much speculation surrounding many of the Palace players, including Eberechi Eze, it seems a surprise that no one has made a move for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The French striker has been outstanding for the Eagles since signing from Mainz, initially on loan. He scored 22 goals last season, helping Palace to their first major trophy and a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Betting sites are offering 10/3 on him scoring first and 4/6 on him scoring anytime.

The 28-year-old scored Palace's first goal of the season, when he converted from the penalty spot in the Community Shield, and he opened the scoring on 10 separate occasions.

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad prediction 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to score first - 10/3 Bet365

Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad free bets

New customers can claim £40 in free bets for signing up for BetMGM and betting on Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad this week.

All you have to do to qualify is click the link below before using the BetMGM sign-up offer to register your account online.

Customers must then deposit £10 and bet £10 on Palace vs Fredrikstad or another sport market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets paid out in four installments of £10 to use on football, horse racing and bet builders.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.