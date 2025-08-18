Tottenham edge closer to Eberechi Eze deal with Crystal Palace – but key obstacle remains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to a deal to sign Eberechi Eze after encountering difficulties over the weekend in negotiations with Crystal Palace.

The FA Cup holders have made a request over the payment structure of the transfer, with a proposed deal for the England international discussed at £55m plus add-ons.

Another round of negotiations concluded on Monday afternoon, and while no compromise has been reached, there is a feeling that talks are progressing towards an agreement, with the final details over how the sum will be paid between the clubs.

Progress was made by Saturday, but negotiations hit a bump and have dragged into this week, with Eze featuring in the 0-0 draw at Chelsea and seeing his free-kick ruled out due to Marc Guehi’s proximity to the wall.

Palace want more of the eventual fee up front to ensure they can secure a replacement and also want that player in place before releasing Eze.

The fact that Eze played on Sunday showed the deal was not as advanced as had initially been anticipated less than 24 hours earlier.

Arsenal are also reported to be keen on the midfielder, who scored the winning goal in Palace’s famous FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last May.

The 27-year-old’s contract did include a £68m release clause, but that expired last Friday.

“As much as I know, Eze has a contract with Crystal Palace, he’s a Crystal Palace player and he showed it today,” said manager Oliver Glasner after the stalemate with Chelsea.

“As long as he is a Palace player and performs like this he will play for us. Nobody has told me something else.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace in action against Chelsea ( Getty Images )

“He was picked because he’s a Crystal Palace player and he’s a very good player. He trained the whole week so there was no reason not to pick him.

“The players are giving their answer (to press speculation) week by week. Last week winning against Liverpool on penalties (in the Community Shield) and here against the club world champions.

“Don’t always believe what you read, especially on the internet. And here it’s the same. Who knows that this is the truth, what is written? You’ve got rumours, so many rumours.

“I watch the players every day. If most of the things that are written about them are true, they couldn’t perform like this, they couldn’t be together like this, couldn’t be committed like this.”