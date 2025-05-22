On this page you can find the latest Europa Conference League odds, including the outright winner and match betting markets.

Uefa’s newest competition has become popular since its creation in 2021, with elite teams from across the continent in competitive and entertaining action from the early days of the season until late May.

On this page, we’ve provided Europa Conference League winner odds and odds for the latest round of fixtures, offering the best prices from the best betting sites in the industry.

The odds come from our recommended safe betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with the best price for each market highlighted above.

Europa Conference League Odds: Match Betting

Here readers can find the latest Europa Conference League odds for the 2025 Europa Conference League final.

The best football betting sites offer top prices on their Europa Conference League betting odds for betting on each game from the early rounds to the final of the competition in May. Each provide a diverse range of markets on their Europa Conference League odds.

Europa Conference League Odds: Europa Conference League Winner Odds

Below are the latest Europa Conference League winner odds.

The Europa Conference League has grown in significance since its launch in 2021, with major clubs from around the continent having won the crown – including Roma, West Ham and Olympiacos.

Year Europa Conference League Winner 2024 Olympiacos 2023 West Ham United 2022 Roma

The competition has grown in popularity partly because it offers less heralded teams a chance of European silverware, though it also awards the winner with a place in the Europa League for the next season.

Europa Conference League Odds Explained

Our recommended football betting sites offer the best prices on Europa Conference League odds for a wide range of markets, including match betting and Europa Conference League outright odds.

Readers can rest assured that we only recommend operators that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, offering a safe betting experience online.

Punters should check back regularly to find the latest Europa Conference League odds, as they are subject to change with matters on and off the field, including injuries, transfers, form and more.

