Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League score and updates from Selhurst Park
Erik ten Hag hopes to end Man Utd’s poor fortune at Selhurst Park with a first win in four years
Crystal Palace play host to Manchester United in the Premier when the two teams clash at Selhurst Park for Saturday’s late kick off. Both sides are under a bit of pressure after less than ideal starts to the season.
The Eagles have yet to win in the league this season but consecutive draws with Chelsea and Leicester, plus a victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup have built a bit of momentum ahead of this match. Palace will also remember the 4-0 victory over United back in May and manager Oliver Glasner will feel confident about getting three points.
For their part, Man Utd have responded superbly to their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. A win over Southampton got them back on track in the Premier League before a 7-0 hammering of in the league cup helped to get some of their strikers on the board with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both scoring.
Still, Erik ten Hag will be wary as it has now been four years since United have defeated Palace in London but a win today could kick the team onto bigger and better things.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
1 min
Palace almost clean-through within the first minute as de Ligt misjudges the ball, bit he was clipped by Mateta and the foul is given on halfway.
KICK-OFF! Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd
KICK-OFF!
The home side get the game started!
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE
The two teams are emerging from the tunnel at Selhurst Park, so we’re moments from kick-off in south London.
Glasner speaks to Sky
Palace manager OIiver Glasner also spoke to Sky before kick-off, and he says there are “not too many situations or changes.”
”First of all they [Eze, Mateta and Nketiah] have scored and assisted each other. Now it’s two games playing together - they need to be playing together.
“They did really well. We also have great substitutions with Ismaila Sarr, he had a good impact in the game [against QPR in midweek] - we have good options from the bench.”
“In all four games we have been 1-0 down and it is a different game. It will be great today to take the lead, but we expect a very good Manchester United team.
“We have respect, but we know they will give us space to create chances.”
Ten Hag speaks to Sky
United manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to Sky Sports before the game, and he says that it was “not a difficult decision” to bench Marcus Rashford.
“We have to rotate, we have so many games to cover and we have to give Alejandro games.
“We have seen he has a lot of end product, he has scored so many goals and assists. He has only started one time this season.”
He says that the players returning from injury “are not up to full speed, they need games to get into the match rhythm”.
“They are not ready for 90 minutes, but it’s a pleasure to have them in the squad and it will be beneficial. If we integrate everyone like Manuel Ugarte, he needs some time. Hojlund didn’t have pre-season, Mount back - it is a good sign.
“We need this as we have got to cover so many games.”
On Crystal Palace’s strengths, he mentions “the front three players”, but also emphasises the fact that Palace are “very aggressive and they have a very good transition both ways - they make a lot of tactical fouls.
“In attack they are a threat not just in the front three, but in their wing-backs.”
Palace v United head-to-head
These two teams have met a total of 66 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1922. United have won 41 of the matches, with Palace winning 12 and 13 ending as draws.
Last season, Palace did a double over United for the first time, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford just under a year ago, before producing a brilliant display to win 4-0 at home in May of this year.
The most notable recent match between these two was the 2016 FA Cup final, in which United won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
Palace match facts
Palace are winless after four Premier League games of a season for the first time since 2017/18, when they lost their opening seven without scoring. They have conceded the first goal in all four of their matches so far this season; only Southampton have done the same.
There have been 44 Premier League goals scored at Selhurst Park in 2024, with only Villa Park (46) and St James’ Park (45) producing more this calendar year.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 15 times in 17 league appearances since Oliver Glasner was appointed Palace manager in February. This number is second only to Erling Haaland in that time.
However, Eddie Nketiah has failed to score in his last 18 Premier League outings, since a hat-trick against Sheffield United in October 2023.
United match facts
Manchester United have won only two of their past 16 league away matches against teams from London (D4, L10), and they are without a victory in any of their past four league visits to Selhurst Park (D2, L2).
However, United’s three clean sheets in their past five league fixtures is as many as they had managed in their previous 24.
Erik ten Hag has won 17 and lost 17 of his 40 Premier League away matches in charge of Manchester United, drawing the other six.
After a run of 12 consecutive games without a goal, Marcus Rashford now has three in his last two appearances in all competitions (one against Southampton and two against Barnsley in midweek).
Premier League results
The 3pm kick-offs have all come to an end now, bar the game at Aston Villa, where there are 13 MINUTES of added time. Here are the results for you.
West Ham 0-3 Chelsea
Fulham 3-1 Newcastle
Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves (into added time)
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham 3-1 Brentford
Southampton 1-1 Ipswich
Leicester 1-1 Everton
