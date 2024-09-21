( John Walton/PA Wire )

Crystal Palace play host to Manchester United in the Premier when the two teams clash at Selhurst Park for Saturday’s late kick off. Both sides are under a bit of pressure after less than ideal starts to the season.

The Eagles have yet to win in the league this season but consecutive draws with Chelsea and Leicester, plus a victory over QPR in the Carabao Cup have built a bit of momentum ahead of this match. Palace will also remember the 4-0 victory over United back in May and manager Oliver Glasner will feel confident about getting three points.

For their part, Man Utd have responded superbly to their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. A win over Southampton got them back on track in the Premier League before a 7-0 hammering of in the league cup helped to get some of their strikers on the board with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both scoring.

Still, Erik ten Hag will be wary as it has now been four years since United have defeated Palace in London but a win today could kick the team onto bigger and better things.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below: