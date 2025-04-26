The FA Cup intensifies on semi-final weekend ( The FA via Getty Images )

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa battle for a place in the FA Cup final in an intriguing last-four encounter at Wembley.

An unpredictable edition of the world’s oldest cup competition has seen most of the Premier League’s top sides fail to make the last four, setting up this fascinating encounter between two sides enjoying encouraging seasons. Villa remain in the thick of the fight for a Champions League place despite their European disappointment against Paris Saint-Germain, and will be looking to mark their progress under Unai Emery with a trophy as they target an eighth competition crown.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have never won the FA Cup, twice finishing as runners-up. Oliver Glasner’s side are winless in four games but snatched a draw against Arsenal in midweek, even with the Austrian manager’s rotation showing that their focus was on this fixture. Can they set up a shot at history and another Wembley date?

Follow all of the latest from the FA Cup semi-final with our live blog below: