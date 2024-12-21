Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park in a repeat fixture from the Carabao Cup quarter-finals where the Gunners completed a fine comeback to triumph 3-2 on Wednesday evening.

Gabriel Jesus scored a second-half hat-trick following Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener to send his team in the league cup final four despite a late consolation from ex-Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a similar result this afternoon as Arsenal look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just three points when they face Palace in Saturday’s late kick off.

For their part, Palace are four points clear of the relegation zone and hope to continue a fine run of league fixtures which has seen them go unbeaten for the last five games.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 21 December at Selhurst Park in London.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz is suspended and will miss the match with Nathaniel Clyne expected to return in his place. Joel Ward could also return from a calf problem but Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Rob Holding and Chadi Riad should all miss out again.

Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his starting line-up for the midweek clash with Crystal Palace but expect him to revert to a stonger line-up for this afternoon’s fixture with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard returning. Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss out with respective knee injuries and the match seems too soon for returns from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lecroix, Guehi; Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Crystal Palace win 4/1

Draw 23/10

Arsenal win 1/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Crystal Palace have been in decent form during their last few league games and showed a surprising amount of fight in the Carabao Cup quarter-final during the week. That effort may have taken it out of them and given Arsenal the confidence they need to make it two wins from two.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.