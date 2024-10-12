Andrew Robertson on the pitch before kick-off in Croatia ( Getty Images )

Scotland are bidding to get their Nations League campaign off the ground as they take on Croatia in Zagreb.

Steve Clarke’s side lost both of their opening matches, going down in late defeats by Poland and Portugal in part of an eight-match winless streak stretching back beyond Euro 2024. “Not winning games is horrible,” Clarke said this week. “Performances have to be good. If the performance is good, then we have an opportunity to hopefully pick some points up.”

Clarke is having to contend with a raft of injuries, with a number of key players absent from the squad such as John McGinn, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland and Angus Gunn. Gunn’s injury means 39-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric will not be the oldest player on the pitch, as 41-year-old Craig Gordon takes the gloves for Scotland.

The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow all the live action from Croatia v Scotland below.