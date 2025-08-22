Why did Cole Palmer not feature in Premier League London derby against West Ham?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca named an attacking Chelsea side to face West Ham in their second game of the Premier League season, after a drab 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the opening weekend, but there was concern among the visiting fans as Cole Palmer left the warm-up early and did not play.

Palmer, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro were all named in the starting XI but the former was hastily replaced with mere minutes before kick-off at the London Stadium.

Maresca briefly told Sky Sports that his withdrawal was precautionary after feeling something, and clarified at the end of the match that the decision was made not to risk the England international with a suspected groin injury.

“In the last four or five days he was not 100%,” Maresca explained. “In the warm up he felt something and we didn't want to take any risk to get worse.”

Ultimately Chelsea’s forward line proved adept without him, with five different players scoring their five goals as the Blues trounced a dismal West Ham side.

But it looked early on as though the loss of Palmer could prove pivotal, as Lucas Paqueta put the hosts in front in the opening six minutes, before the two sides traded blows in a lively first half-hour.

Maresca admitted, “Cole [was] injured in the warm up and then we conceded a goal but I feel the reaction was very good. We continued to play in the way we planned the game.

“Even tonight, we could do many things better. We can manage better the ball, make many passes to control the game. But we improved compared to [the] Palace [game].”

open image in gallery Chelsea were cruising by half-time as West Ham endured a torrid evening ( Getty Images )

Palmer’s teammate Marc Cucurella also told Sky Sports it was “difficult” adapting to the last-minute change, with Brazilian teenager Estevao brought on in place of the Englishman and - although partially to blame for Paqueta’s opener - responded with a brilliant display, registering an assist for Enzo Fernandez’s 33rd minute goal.

His strike, Chelsea’s third of the game, essentially settled the match as West Ham proceeded to fall apart.

Cucurella said: “It’s difficult [with Palmer injured] because we practice one thing, at the end we need to change very fast, but I think Estevao, in this case, played an amazing game.

“I think it’s very important because we have a good squad, all of us, we are ready at any time and we are very happy because we showed we have a top team.”