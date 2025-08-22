Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Antoine Semenyo has revealed he was subjected to further racial abuse following the incident agains Liverpool last week.

The Bournemouth forward reported racial abuse by a supporter during his side’s Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

The London-born Ghana international, who scored twice in the match, reported the incident to referee Anthony Taylor and a 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo reported racist abuse at Anfield last week ( John Walton/PA )

The man was released on bail on suspicion of an aggravated public order offence and has been banned from any regulated football match in the UK as part of his bail conditions.

The 25-year-old, who thanked the team-mates, opponents and fans who showed him support on the day, also revealed he was subjected to further abuse on social media in the aftermath of the incident.

“I feel like in this day and age it just doesn’t make sense and we want to know why it keeps happening. It was pretty painful to hear,” he told ITV.

“I got back on the coach and I was just going through my messages. I wanted to reply back to family and friends, to be honest and then it obviously popped across the screen on Instagram, I was getting racially abused as well, and it’s just like straight after the game that’s happened.

“Someone has felt the need to come online and do that, so that made me angry, to be honest. Why would you want to do that?”

Semenyo went on to say that believes prison sentences should be considered as a punishment for racial abuse in football.

He said even more should be done – by both football and legal authorities.

“Whatever the Premier League are doing, it’s not enough and there’s more that needs to be done,” he said.

Expanding the theme, he added: “It could be jail time, it could be banned from stadiums for a lifetime, it could be anything along the lines of that, but I feel like there has to be something else.”