Cole Palmer suffers injury set-back as Chelsea dealt huge blow

Chelsea have been dealt a significant injury blow with Cole Palmer ruled out for six more weeks.

Palmer has been dealing with a groin injury since August, and aggravated the issue during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on 20 September.

The 23-year-old was substituted early in that game and has not played since, missing England’s recent internationals.

And Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that while he had hoped to have his key playmaker back as the side return to Premier League action, Palmer has suffered a set-back.

"I was wrong [about Palmer],” Maresca said ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest. “Unfortunately he needs to be out for six more weeks.

"We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.

"The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step-by-step. For sure, he's going to be okay.

"He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and is doing all the therapy."

Palmer’s issue followed a summer in which Chelsea’s season was extended by their Club World Cup success in the United States. He played more than 50 times in all competitions last campaign, despite being rested for part of their successful Conference League campaign.

In better news for Maresca, club captain Reece James has been passed fit to feature at the City Ground following his precautionary withdrawal from the England squad. Andrey Santos, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are also back in contention, but Benoit Badiashile will be out until December with a muscular issue.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are doubts, too.

Chelsea sit seventh in the Premier League table, five points behind league leaders Arsenal. Maresca will not be on the touchline against Nottingham Forest as he serves a one-match ban.