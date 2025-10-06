Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nico O’Reilly called up to England squad after Reece James withdraws

The Manchester City player impressed with the Under-21 squad and has earned a promotion

Richard Jolly
Monday 06 October 2025 07:03 EDT
The 20-year-old has a chance to win his first senior cap
The 20-year-old has a chance to win his first senior cap (Getty Images)

Nico O’Reilly has been called up to the England squad after Reece James withdrew with injury.

The Chelsea captain, who had become a part of Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice side, will miss the October internationals against Wales and Latvia.

And so the 20-year-old O’Reilly has a chance to win his first senior cap after being promoted from the Under-21 squad.

It caps a swift rise for the Manchester City player, who signed a new five-year contract to stay with his boyhood club.

Tuchel is short of fit full-backs, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tino Livramento also sidelined, but opted not to give a recall to the experienced Kyle Walker or Luke Shaw.

Djed Spence and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the only other specialists full-backs in Tuchel’s squad, though Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa and John Stones could all operate there.

