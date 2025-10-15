Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Enzo Maresca handed ban and fine after Chelsea celebration against Liverpool

The Chelsea manager was sent off after celebrating his side’s winner at Stamford Bridge

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 15 October 2025 11:11 EDT
Comments
Enzo Maresca’s celebratory sprint earned him a second yellow card
Enzo Maresca’s celebratory sprint earned him a second yellow card (PA Wire)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban after his sending-off against Liverpool.

The Football Association said Maresca had admitted a misconduct charge, having been dismissed in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the match after wildly celebrating his side's winner.

He has also been fined £8,000.

The Italian will now be banned from the touchline for Chelsea's match away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Maresca is reported to have told the Italian media that it had been "an instinctive reaction" and added "but I think (the red card) was worth it".

Chelsea sit seventh in the table, five points off leaders Arsenal, through the first seven games of the season.

Maresca’s dismissal followed a run of three red cards in four matches for Chelsea players, with Trevoh Chalobah free to feature at Forest after serving his one-game suspension last time out.

PA

