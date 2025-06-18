The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chloe Kelly speaks out on Arsenal transfer ahead of Euro 2025
The forward will leave Manchester City at the end of the month but was expected to join Arsenal on a free transfer
Chloe Kelly says her focus is solely on England and is not concerned to be heading into Euro 2025 with her club future uncertain while talks with Arsenal over a permanent move continue.
The 27-year-old winger moved to Arsenal on loan in January and enjoyed a hugely successful return to the Gunners, playing a key part in the Women’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona.
Following the Lisbon final Kelly spoke of her gratitude for Arsenal and said she had found “happiness” at the club after being in a “dark place” while on the bench at Manchester City earlier in the season.
Kelly is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the month and, according to the Athletic, is set to enter a period of “exclusivity” with Arsenal that would give the club first option to sign her permanently.
“I’m just allowing my representatives to do the work behind the scenes,” Kelly said. “My focus is solely on England. They [Arsenal] took me from a really dark place and gave me an opportunity but we achieved incredible things together, so let’s see what happens.”
Kelly scored the winning goal as the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil three years ago but could be a free agent for England’s opening game against France on Saturday 5 July. “I’m just focusing on England, no matter whether it’s done or not [before the Euros], my focus is solely on the tournament ahead.”
Kelly’s place in England’s Euros squad looked to be in some jeopardy earlier this season as she struggled for minutes at City but her form and impact since joining Arsenal under Renee Slegers ensured there were no doubts over her spot in Sarina Wiegman’s team.
“I feel like I’ve grown so much from being at Arsenal. Every day I was learning from a great manager in Renee and to be here now is an incredible honour,” Kelly said. “You never take for granted playing for your country, so I knew that I needed to get minutes and work hard to be able to be in this position.”
