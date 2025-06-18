Chloe Kelly speaks out on Arsenal transfer ahead of Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chloe Kelly says her focus is solely on England and is not concerned to be heading into Euro 2025 with her club future uncertain while talks with Arsenal over a permanent move continue.

The 27-year-old winger moved to Arsenal on loan in January and enjoyed a hugely successful return to the Gunners, playing a key part in the Women’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona.

Following the Lisbon final Kelly spoke of her gratitude for Arsenal and said she had found “happiness” at the club after being in a “dark place” while on the bench at Manchester City earlier in the season.

Kelly thanked Arsenal for allowing her to get her ‘happiness’ back ( Getty )

Kelly is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the month and, according to the Athletic, is set to enter a period of “exclusivity” with Arsenal that would give the club first option to sign her permanently.

“I’m just allowing my representatives to do the work behind the scenes,” Kelly said. “My focus is solely on England. They [Arsenal] took me from a really dark place and gave me an opportunity but we achieved incredible things together, so let’s see what happens.”

Kelly scored the winning goal as the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil three years ago but could be a free agent for England’s opening game against France on Saturday 5 July. “I’m just focusing on England, no matter whether it’s done or not [before the Euros], my focus is solely on the tournament ahead.”

Kelly’s place in England’s Euros squad looked to be in some jeopardy earlier this season as she struggled for minutes at City but her form and impact since joining Arsenal under Renee Slegers ensured there were no doubts over her spot in Sarina Wiegman’s team.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much from being at Arsenal. Every day I was learning from a great manager in Renee and to be here now is an incredible honour,” Kelly said. “You never take for granted playing for your country, so I knew that I needed to get minutes and work hard to be able to be in this position.”