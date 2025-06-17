Lionesses stars speak out on ‘damaging’ social media abuse ahead of Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England players are conscious of the dangers of looking at social media during Euro 2025, with senior figures in the Lionesses squad ready to offer support to younger members of the team if they face hateful comments online.

It comes after Katie Boulter, the British No 2 tennis player, revealed that she had received death threats and suffered abuse from online trolls after defeats, with Boulter adding that it has become the “norm” for players to have their inboxes flooded with negative comments.

After their memorable Euro 2022 victory increased the spotlight on women’s football, Lionesses will arguably be under more attention when they kick off their Euro 2025 campaign against France on Saturday 5 July than they were three years ago.

Striker Alessia Russo says she will come off Instagram during the tournament after taking the decision to step away from her social media apps during the last Women’s World Cup.

“I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game but it’s definitely one that can be really damaging,” Russo said. “I have faced it in the past and I think most players here have.

“When I was younger I probably got sucked into it more. I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have. The only opinions that matter are my team-mates, my coaches and my family. I think you have to remember that they are the people you need to lean on in tough times.

“As I’ve got older, I understand more what works for me. In my first Euros I was on social media and I would have a look, have a scroll, and I got caught in a trap sometimes. Going into the World Cup, I completely came off everything and I had people to run my Instagram.

“I just focused on the tournament. It’s personal preference and whatever works for the team. Staying away from it and staying focused as a team is what works for me.”

open image in gallery Alessia Russo says taking a break from social media during the Euros will help her focus on the tournament ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

It remains up the players to decide whether they will remain on social media during the tournament and there will be several younger stars, such as 21-year-old forward Aggie Beever-Jones and 22-year-old Grace Clinton, who will be going to a major tournament for the first time.

“I do like to scroll in Instagram but I know other people turn their phones off,” said midfielder Ella Toone. “We have that conversation and all know how each other wants to go through the tournament.

“I think from experiences me and Alessia have had in the past, we’ve always been the people that want to make sure the younger or less experienced players coming into the squad feel relaxed and feel OK.

“We want them to feel like they can make an impact. We have such a talented squad. We have bags of talent coming into their first tournament so we want to make sure they are at ease and feel confident within themselves.

“Being at my third tournament now, I want to make sure they are settled, relaxed and can go out there and show the world what they are about. We want to make sure they are comfortable within the environment.”