Chloe Kelly grateful for Arsenal journey after being in a ‘dark place’

Chloe Kelly expressed her gratitude to Arsenal for giving her the chance to revive her career after going from a “dark place” on the bench at Manchester City to winning the Women’s Champions League in the space of four months.

The England international rejoined Arsenal on loan from Manchester City in January, having been frozen out by her former team and struggling for playing time.

Kelly credited Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers for helping her get her “happiness” back and she played a key role in their Champions League triumph in Lisbon.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly kisses the Women’s Champions League trophy ( PA Wire )

“As soon as I stepped foot in this club, I found happiness,” Kelly said after the victory over Barcelona that secured Arsenal’s second Champions League triumph and first for 18 years.

“Renee Slegers, as soon as she got on the phone to me, to give me the opportunity to represent this badge, I wanted to repay her. From being in such a dark place to now, it’s crazy.”

Kelly started her career at Arsenal and came through the club’s academy before leaving for first-team opportunities as a teenager.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this summer following the end of her contract at Manchester City and there is a decision to be made over her future. With Kelly in a much better place off the pitch, Arsenal will be confident they can offer her a permanent home.

“If it’s my last game for the club, I’ll forever be grateful. I know I’ve given my all to Arsenal football club and Arsenal football club has given their all to me,” Kelly said.

“They gave me an opportunity to step foot on the pitch and find happiness. It’s not about football at times. No matter what happened today, the club gave me happiness.”

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly with England team-mates Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead ( REUTERS )

Kelly was proud to play a part in Arsenal’s victory as she reflected on her journey from the club’s academy to European champions. Perhaps tellingly, she referred to Arsenal as “we”.

“It’s great. I literally was speaking to Lotte [Wubben-Moy on the pitch after the game,” she said. “Me and Lotte used to get the underground to Finsbury Park, Finsbury Park to Potters Bar. At Potters Bar, we used to get off and get a bus and get off at the M25 bridge and walk to the training ground.

“Looking back, it’s been a journey. To do it with these girls is so good. Players that I’ve played with growing up, Leah Williamson, it’s amazing.

“You see the journey that everyone is on. Arsenal have always paved the way for women’s football and we continue to do so. This is for the ones that allowed us to be here today. “