Chelsea vs LAFC betting tips

Chelsea to win to nil - 13/10 William Hill

Liam Delap to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365

Chelsea face LAFC in Atlanta on Monday night in both clubs’ opening match of the 2025 Club World Cup, with the Blues looking to build on a successful end to 2024/25.

Enzo Maresca’s side enter the new competition off the back of securing Champions League qualification and the Europa Conference League trophy, and the Italian will be looking forward to testing his side against some of the world’s best this month.

Chelsea aren’t among the favourites for the competition – priced around 11/1 to win outright – but fans will be eager to see how they fare against a range of unusual opposition in the USA.

And the first test comes against LAFC, the LA-based club that was only founded in 2014. The American side are currently in the middle of their own domestic season, sitting in fifth in the Western Conference, but are seen as heavy underdogs to get a result.

Football betting sites are pricing Chelsea as 1/3 favourites, with LAFC offered at 17/2 and a draw priced as high as 15/4.

Chelsea vs LAFC tips: Blues to earn straightforward win

Despite a season that threatened to collapse at points late on, Chelsea rallied and put together some excellent form in the final few weeks as they secured fourth place in the Premier League and won the Conference League.

The Blues have lost just once in their last 10 matches (2-0 away to Newcastle) but have conceded 10 goals in that time too, though several have been during big wins – such as the 4-1 wins over Real Betis and Djurgarden.

LA have only lost one of their last 10 too, though they have managed five draws in those games and have conceded 16 times.

But such is the gap between the two leagues that Chelsea obviously start as heavy favourites, with LA never having faced such a quality side in a competitive fixture in their entire history.

While the timing of the match means it will likely be closer than otherwise anticipated, even a Chelsea side containing several second-string players should have more than enough to win and keep a clean sheet.

And with that in mind, we’re backing Chelsea to win to nil, which is offered at 13/10 with William Hill.

Chelsea vs LAFC prediction 1: Chelsea to win to nil - 13/10 William Hill

Chelsea vs LAFC prediction: Delap to net on debut

As has been the case with several Premier League clubs, Chelsea have long been looking to add to their squad with a striker who will guarantee goals in the league.

But unlike some of their rivals, the Blues have acted quickly and grabbed a potential bargain, with Liam Delap joining from Ipswich in a deal worth around £30m earlier this month.

Delap scored 12 league goals for an Ipswich side who were eventually relegated last season, but he showed enough to impress some of the league’s big clubs and was also a reported target for Manchester United and Newcastle.

And having not played during the recent international break, the 22-year-old could make his debut for the club against LA.

He’ll be especially eager to impress during the tournament too, as he’ll no doubt face competition for places with Nicolas Jackson, alongside another potential striker signing arriving later in the summer.

And we’re backing the youngster to make a good impression on his debut, with various betting sites offering odds of 6/5 on Delap to score anytime.

Chelsea vs LAFC prediction 2: Liam Delap to score anytime - 6/5 Bet365

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on the Club World Cup, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling platform.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.