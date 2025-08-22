Chelsea transfer news: Xavi Simons, Alejandro Garnacho, Morgan Rogers and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Though a successful Club World Cup campaign saw Chelsea return from the USA as world champions, the Blues have still been very busy this summer in the transfer market.

The club began the transfer window with their usual vigour and had already completed the signings of Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap before adding Joao Pedro in time for the Brazilian to score in the Club World Cup final against PSG.

And now Enzo Maresca’s side are preparing for a jaunt into the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the English top-flight and winning the Conference League.

Some fans will feel the Blues still have work to do, with a bulking of the squad needed in some areas to provide the quality demanded by Europe’s elite club competition. The arrival of Jorrel Hato is another step towards better depth, with Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons also in the pipeline.

There is no shortage of funds at Stamford Bridge, with big-money moves a constant fixture of recent transfer windows, and this summer has been no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

The first port of call for Chelsea this summer was a new winger, as the club decided not to make the deal for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho permanent. The signing of Jamie Gittens means they have a direct replacement for Sancho, though the departure of Noni Madueke means the club may decide to dip back into the market for another wing profile. Alejandro Garnacho could be that man, with Man Utd set to allow the Argentina winger to leave for around £40m.

Cole Palmer may have shown his attacking quality in the Club World Cup final, scoring two of Chelsea’s goals, though he lacked consistency over recent months – highlighted by the fact that he scored just once in the last 20 games of the 2024/25 term – and he clearly needs some help carrying the goalscoring and creative burden, hence the interest in Simons.

The purchases of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro should go some way to easing that burden, with Pedro especially already showing his worth during the Club World Cup.

Elsewhere, a bolstering of their goalkeeping ranks could be in order, with a new central defender potentially required due to an injury to Levi Colwill.

In addition, if transfers out of the club fall into place, Chelsea could well ‘need’ additions in each area major area of the pitch!

Done deals

Ins: Joao Pedro (Brighton, £60m), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund, £48.5m), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town, £30m), Estevao (Palmeiras, £29m), Dario Essugo (Sporting Lisbon, £18.5m), Kendry Paez (Independiente, £17.5m), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, £11.9m), Jorrel Hato (Ajax, £35.5m)

Outs: Noni Madueke (Arsenal, £48.5m), Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth, £25m) Kepa Arrizabalaga (Arsenal, £5m), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United, end of loan), Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, £14.7m), Marcus Bettinelli (Manchester City, nominal fee), Mathis Amougou (Strasbourg, undisclosed), Lucas Bergstrom (out of contract), Mike Penders (Strasbourg, loan), Joao Felix (Al Nassr, £43m), Lesley Ugochukwu (Burnley, £20m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton, £28m),

Potential targets

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Leipzig sensation Xavi Simons. Talks have accelerated between the two clubs over a potential move, with it now expected a formal offer will be submitted in the coming days, perhaps after the club’s opening Bundesliga game against Bayern. The Dutchman would be available for around £60m.

This moves comes as Joao Felix has left for Al-Nassr, while Christopher Nkunku could also depart this summer, with both Bayern Munich and his old club Leipzig interested.

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

Chelsea were interested in bringing Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge in January, though a move failed to materialise and the Argentinian winger was also linked to Napoli. However, with the Italian champions cooling their interest, Garnacho having stated his desire to move to the Blues, who have now agreed terms with the 21-year-old.

Chelsea value him at around £30m, while Man Utd are holding out for a fee closer to £50m, noting the sums paid out for similar players during this window.

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa

The Blues are known admirers of Morgan Rogers, according to The Athletic. It is not known if they deem his position as a necessary addition to the squad at this moment, but that profile of player could certainly add something different in attack while easing the burden on Palmer and co.

Reports continue to link them with the 22-year-old, though there is nothing concrete in terms of an offer or approach yet, and Villa are said to be demanding offers of at least £80m to even consider a deal.

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Chelsea originally seemed to have one goalkeeping option in mind, with the club targeting Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup, though it is unknown if they may come back in for the 29-year-old French shot-stopper. He kept 12 clean sheets in Serie A last season, but reports are suggesting that the Blues could be disappointed with a new contract potentially convincing him to stay in Italy.