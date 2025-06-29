The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chelsea on verge of signing Brighton star Joao Pedro in time for Club World Cup run-in
Chelsea could sign the Brazilian in time for Friday’s Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Palmeiras
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Brighton forward Joao Pedro for a fee in excess of £50m and could have his services available for next week’s crucial Club World Cup quarter-final.
It’s been reported by various reputable sources in English media that Pedro, 23, is set to sign a seven-year contract with the club after agreeing personal terms.
Pedro is said to be flying from Brazil to conduct a medical in the United States, with the hope he can make his debut in Friday’s last-eight tie against Brazilian side Palmeiras in Philadelphia.
The forward was made available for sale by the Seagulls after he was banished from the first-team squad at the end of last season due to a reported training ground altercation with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke.
Newcastle were also believed to be interested but did not match Brighton’s asking price, with the club rejecting two bids from the Magpies before agreeing terms with Chelsea.
It’s claimed that once Pedro was made aware of Chelsea’s interest, he only wanted to join the Blues.
The move comes after Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens for a fee of £55m, with a medical expected in the coming days.
Gittens will not be able to feature in the Club World Cup due to his involvement with the German giants, who remain in contention and face Monterrey in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Pedro, meanwhile, will be available to Enzo Maresca should he join in time, joining Liam Delap in a new-look attack for the Blues.
The Brazilian notched 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 matches over a two-year spell at Brighton, having broken the club’s transfer record to move from Watford for £30m in 2023.
