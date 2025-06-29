Chelsea on verge of signing Brighton star Joao Pedro in time for Club World Cup run-in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Brighton forward Joao Pedro for a fee in excess of £50m and could have his services available for next week’s crucial Club World Cup quarter-final.

It’s been reported by various reputable sources in English media that Pedro, 23, is set to sign a seven-year contract with the club after agreeing personal terms.

Pedro is said to be flying from Brazil to conduct a medical in the United States, with the hope he can make his debut in Friday’s last-eight tie against Brazilian side Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

The forward was made available for sale by the Seagulls after he was banished from the first-team squad at the end of last season due to a reported training ground altercation with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Newcastle were also believed to be interested but did not match Brighton’s asking price, with the club rejecting two bids from the Magpies before agreeing terms with Chelsea.

It’s claimed that once Pedro was made aware of Chelsea’s interest, he only wanted to join the Blues.

The move comes after Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens for a fee of £55m, with a medical expected in the coming days.

Gittens will not be able to feature in the Club World Cup due to his involvement with the German giants, who remain in contention and face Monterrey in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Pedro, meanwhile, will be available to Enzo Maresca should he join in time, joining Liam Delap in a new-look attack for the Blues.

The Brazilian notched 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 matches over a two-year spell at Brighton, having broken the club’s transfer record to move from Watford for £30m in 2023.

