The London club are hoping to complete a sweep of European trophies as they take on Betis in Wroclaw
Chelsea will seek their first silverware under Enzo Maresca and a sweep of European trophies as they take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.
A squad assembled at such vast cost will perhaps feel out of place contesting a minor prize but Maresca may well believe success here could be a springboard to bigger and better things. Having booked their sport in next season’s Champions League with a good win against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are high on confidence as they vie for the tertiary continental title in Wroclaw in Poland.
While Maresca’s men have largely found progress smooth in the competition so far, Betis could provide a stiffer challenge. Veteran manager Manuel Pellegrini is a shrewd operator who guided the club to sixth in LaLiga this season, and Manchester United loanee Antony has been a surprise star in Seville since a January switch. Could a first European trophy yet be theirs?
How to watch the Europa League final for free
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate with coverage beginning at 6pm BST, though you will need a subscription for TNT Sports. Subscribers via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV can also take in all the build-up and in-game coverage. But there is a live stream online made available for free through the Discovery+ app.
Subscribers will also have access to the match but those without a subscription can download the app and register their details without signing up for a subscription.
Prime Video customers with the basic Discovery+ account will be able to watch the Uefa finals on the Prime Video app.
But viewers without Discovery+ just need to download the app, register their details online, and enjoy the games for free. No subscriptions are required.
Chelsea will hope to see out what has been a straightforward European campaign with silverware as they take on Real Betis in the Conference League final.
The Blues booked their place in next season’s Champions League on Sunday and Enzo Maresca will look to harness the momentum gained from the City Ground and bring it to Wroclaw, where they face an ambitious Betis side.
Having stormed through the league phase a knockout stages, beating Swedish outfit Djurgarden to reach the final, an unprecedented accolade is on the line for the Blues as they face the prospect of becoming the first team to complete a European grand slam - which entails winning each of the Champions League, Europa League, (now defunct) Cup Winners’ Cup and the recent innovation of the Conference League.
However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side will stand in their way, powered by ex-Real Madrid sensation and Manchester United loanee Antony, who is enjoying a new lease of life in Spain.
The summer swing of European football finals continues with Chelsea taking on Real Betis in the Conference League decider in Wroclaw. After long-awaited triumphs for Arsenal in the Women’s Champions League and Tottenham in the Europa League, will there be yet more English success as another London club seek their first trophy under Enzo Maresca?
Kick off is at 8pm BST.
