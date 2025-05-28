Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea completed an impressive 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the Conference League final to claim a first trophy of the Enzo Maresca era.

The Blues were pretty dismal in the first half in Wroclaw and deservedly trailed 1-0 but were a side transformed after the break. Cole Palmer’s creativity created goals for Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson before the impressive Jadon Sancho came off the bench to add a third and Moises Caicedo completed the victory with a fourth in injury time.

It means the Blues become the first team in history to have won every single major European trophy, as the Conference League crown was added to previous successes in the Champions League, Europa League and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Having already secured Champions League qualification for next season by coming fourth in the Premier League, this win completes a pretty impressive first campaign for Maresca and a young squad may well be able to use this as a springboard moving forward.

Here’s how the Chelsea players rated as they completed the European trophy set with Conference League victory over Betis:

Filip Jorgensen – 6

Couldn’t do anything about Betis’s goal and then made a good save during the Spanish side’s dominant start to the match. Looked comfortable enough on the ball and wasn’t hugely tested beyond those early moments.

Malo Gusto – 3

Constantly inverted into central midfield alongside Caicedo and Enzo, leaving Chelsea exposed with a three at the back, and the impressive Ezzalzouli subsequently made hay down Chelsea’s right early on. That included scoring the opening after Gusto gave the ball away and he was subbed off at half-time for Reece James. A largely dismal day.

open image in gallery Malo Gusto struggled in Wroclaw ( AP )

Trevoh Chalobah – 6

Part of the defence run ragged in the first half and caught out by Betis’s lively forwards on a couple of occasions. Was tested less in the second half as Chelsea were largely on top and that was probably a good thing. Looked decent enough on the ball.

Benoit Badiashile – 4

Like Chalobah, gets pinged for being part of the defence that were given the runaround early on and then got himself booked on 55 minutes before being subbed off on the hour mark.

Marc Cucurella – 7

On the left side of the three created by Gusto inverting into the midfield, he looked as uncomfortable as his defensive partners when Ezzalzouli, Isco and Antony were causing havoc. Showed ambition when playing the ball forward though, especially in the second half, and helped keep Antony quiet after the early issues.

Enzo Fernandez –8

Wanted to drive Chelsea forward from a central role and although he was quiet in the first half, popped up with the vital equaliser as he drifted between two defenders and headed home Palmer’s sumptuous cross. Finals are about moments and he produced a key one.

open image in gallery Enzo Fernandez scored the vital equaliser for Chelsea ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Moises Caicedo – 8

The be-masked midfielder has quietly had a good season for Chelsea and performed his traditional role of tidying up/doing the dirty work here. Gave away free-kicks in key positions on a couple of occasions in the first half but helped steady the ship after the break as the Blues began to thrive. Got himself on the scoresheet with a superb injury-time strike, starting the move, continuing his run forward and thumping home.

Pedro Neto – 4

Largely quiet although did fire a 35th-minute shot well over the bar. Showed flickers of life early in the second half but subbed off on 60 minutes with Jadon Sancho coming on as Maresca sought a spark and the Man United loanee completely outshone him. Needs more end product next season.

Cole Palmer – 9

Easily the man of the match. More capable of a defining moment of quality than anyone else in the squad and produced it for the equaliser as he floated a stunning cross on to Enzo’s head. Looked dangerous every time he touched the ball in the second half and brilliantly created the second goal as well, turning his man inside out before dinking another glorious cross for Jackson to force home. The creative heart who won the Blues this final before receiving a standing ovation when subbed off with a couple of minutes remaining.

open image in gallery Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea’s comeback ( AP )

Noni Madueke – 7

Keen to run at opposite number Sabaly whenever he got on the ball and won a couple of corners in the first half before showing more verve and spark after the break. The goals came from Palmer’s creativity and Sancho’s quality finish but Madueke also looked threatening.

Nicolas Jackson – 7

Led the press effectively enough early on but was starved of service in the first half and did little with what he did get. Livelier after the break as Chelsea improved and was in the right place at the right time to score the goal that put them 2-1 up, using his shoulder/chest to force Palmer’s pinpoint cross home. Not pretty but he’d made the perfect run to be there. Then made a complete hash of a one on one, with the heaviest touch you will ever see to highlight the frustration Chelsea fans have with him. Hobbled off with 10 minutes left

Substitutes

Reece James for Gusto, 45 – 8

Answered the half-time SOS to replace the struggling Gusto and Chelsea immediately looked more fluent. He put a good cross into the box straight away, saw a shot deflected wide and generally seemed to spark his side into life.

open image in gallery Reece James’s introduction helped turn things round for Chelsea ( Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire )

Jadon Sancho for Neto, 61 – 8

Brought on for Neto to try and make an impact and did exactly that. Constantly ran at the Betis defence and curled in a superb third goal after shifting it on to his right foot that sealed victory for Maresca’s men. Assisted Caicedo for the cherry-on-top fourth for good measure.

Levi Colwill for Badiashile, 61 – 7

Chelsea’s best passer in defence and brought on for the yellow-carded Badiashile as much for that attacking ability as for as his defensive prowess. Did exactly what was asked.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for Jackson, 80 – 7

Got the assist for Sancho’s goal after he aggressively drove forward. Perhaps a bit lucky that his pass made it to Sancho but deserved that fortune because of the ambition of the run.

Marc Guiu for Palmer, 87 – N/A

Simply brought on to waste time and so that Palmer could receive a standing ovation from Chelsea fans. Not enough time to make an impact.