Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Changes expected for both teams ahead of crucial Women’s Champions League clash
Chelsea trail 2-0 on aggregate heading into the return leg at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host Manchester City for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League clash knowing that anything but a strong victory could send them out of the competition.
The two sides have played one another in each of their last three fixtures with Chelsea winning 2-1 twice, in the League Cup final and the Women’s Super League, while City took a 2-0 victory from the first leg of this tie at Joie Stadium in Manchester.
Vivianne Miedema scored both goals in last week’s encounter to give her team a significant advantage. Chelsea will need to score at least three goals to progress as well as keep a clean sheet against a City team with a potent forward line.
Erin Cuthbert’s 91st minute strike was needed to defeat City in the WSL but despite the narrow margin of the results so far Bompastor is confident her team can make it through. She said: “Anything is possible and we have the quality in the squad to turn it around.”
Follow all the updates from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below:
The key to Chelsea’s victory over Man City in League Cup final resulting in huge advantage
The reaction from Sonia Bompastor may have said it all, on the day and ahead of the next two weeks. The Frenchwoman celebrated her first trophy at Chelsea with the mutest of celebrations, simply turning to her counterpart Nick Cushing and offering an outstretched hand. Like Chelsea’s performance against Manchester City in the League Cup final, it was business-like and professional. With three further rounds between these teams across the next 12 days, she knew there is more to come.
But the first blow was landed by Chelsea, the serial winners who lifted this trophy after three consecutive defeats in League Cup finals. Bompastor has built on what was left by Emma Hayes and could go further still, unbeaten now in 28 games this season, with one trophy down and a further three possible.
Inspiration from Arsenal?
Chelsea may be looking to their rivals across London for inspiration to turn this tie around, after Arsenal overturned a 2-0 deficit from the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.
A Russo double and a Caldentey header put the Gunners 3-0 up in the second half at the Emirates last night, with a record crowd cheering them on as they advanced to the semis. Sonia Bompastor’s Blues will be hoping for the same rousing support - and the same result - tonight at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal save their season as Chloe Kelly’s redemption sparks memorable comeback
Who wins this mini-series?
These two sides must be sick of the sight of each other, with this their fourth successive meeting.
Chelsea have won two of the past three, winning 2-1 in the League Cup final and in the WSL, but City have the advantage from the first leg of this Champions League tie, which they won 2-0 at the Joie Stadium.
So Chelsea lead this series of duels head-to-head by 2-1 - but have to pull back at least two goals tonight.
Vivianne Miedema deals Chelsea first defeat of season as Man City seize first-leg lead
A recap of last week’s first leg at the Joie Stadium: Substitute Vivianne Miedema scored a brace as Manchester City inflicted Chelsea's first defeat of the season by beating them 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Joie Stadium.
Miedema, having come off the bench for the start of the second half, put City in front on the hour mark, rifling in the rebound when Hannah Hampton tipped Laia Aleixandri's header against the crossbar.
And after Chelsea substitute Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had struck the bar at the other end in the 80th minute, Miedema added her second with two minutes of normal time remaining to give City a two-goal advantage heading into Thursday's second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Vivianne Miedema deals Chelsea first defeat of season as Man City seize control
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Women’s Champions League quarter-final clash between two WSL behemoths, Chelsea and Manchester City.
It’s the second leg, and Chelsea have a two-goal deficit to pull back. Can they mimic Arsenal’s brilliant comeback last night at the Emirates? Let’s find out...
