Chelsea obliterate Man City to send Champions League statement to familiar foe

Can we play you every week? At the culmination of four meetings in 12 days between Chelsea and Manchester City, perhaps even the answer from Sonia Bompastor’s side is a ‘no’. But Chelsea are through to the Women’s Champions League semi-finals once again, saving their finest performance of the fortnight to eviscerate the visitors at Stamford Bridge, requiring just 44 minutes to overturned their two-goal first-leg defeat and seeing out late pressure to get the job done. City will be sick of the sight of Chelsea; the one game of the four they did win proved to be most inconsequential.

Chelsea were jubilant, a mammoth effort rewarded with the comeback they knew was possible. In the past two weeks, they have won the League Cup, stretched their advantage at the top of the Women’s Super League, and progressed to a fourth Champions League semi-final in five seasons. They will face a familiar foe: the two-time defending champions Barcelona, who have defeated Chelsea in the semi-finals in the last two years. It will be the moment Bompastor’s hugely impressive debut season has been building towards and the ultimate test, but even the reigning champions will watch back this obliteration of City and feel a sense of trepidation.

For anyone in maroon, the experience facing Chelsea in this all-English quarter-final proved to be a deeply uncomfortable one, perhaps even humiliating int he first-half blitz. Judging by the frustration of Vivianne Miedema, the exasperation of Laia Aleixandri and the bewilderment of interim manager Nick Cushing on the touchline, this was a damaging and perplexing collapse. After Sandy Baltimore pulled the first back after 13 minutes, Chelsea were unrelenting; the 15-minute spell before half-time brought two more, from Nathalie Bjorn and Mayra Ramirez, yet it could have been five or six by the break.

That it wasn’t allowed City to force some late pressure. Miedema, who scored both goals in last week’s 2-0 win, went close with a low drive past the post. Chelsea fell a little deeper, a little more inclined to thash the ball anywhere as they cleared their lines. But this was their performance of the season under Bompastor, a display which at its brightest carried a physicality and dynamism turned up to levels that City could not live with. Chelsea have built a young, hungry collection of runners and Bompastor will relish pointing them in Barcelona’s direction in the latest meeting of their Champions League rivalry next month.

Perhaps inspired by Arsenal’s frantic tempo in overturning a 2-0 first-leg defeat against Real Madrid at the Emirates, Chelsea were unrelenting and irrepressible from the start. Bruised by City ending their 28-game unbeaten run last week in Manchester, they brought intensity that appeared to catch Cushing’s side by surprise. Chelsea were immediately sharper, with Lauren James dispossessing Gracie Prior, Ramirez charging through Jill Roord. There was no time to breathe: even the composed Yui Hasegawa was overrun, at one stage turning to find herself surrounded by Ramirez and Wieke Kaptein.

Chelsea kept coming and City found there was no way to slow them down. Bjorn’s header hit the post after an initial ten minutes of dominance, then Lucy Bronze burst into the box with a sharp one-two and struck the upright with the outside of her foot. Baltimore was there to slam in the rebound. Bompastor was flapping her arms as Erin Cuthbert went to ground under the challenge of Aleixandri. No penalty, but Chelsea went again and Miedema was forced to clear Bjorn’s header off the line. A third chance for Bjorn from a corner brought the equaliser, her header looping in.

By that stage, it really was all Chelsea. But Hannah Hampton had been forced to make a sharp stop down low to deny Mary Fowler, with Kerolin next to strike on target. But without Khadja Shaw, ruled out of both legs of this quarter-final due to a hamstring injury, City lacked a presence up front and their clearances kept coming back. At the other end, Ramirez tormented Aleixandri. Just before half-time, she forced the City captain into conceding a throw-in on the far. In a blink, City lost possession carelessly and James was teeing up Ramirez to add the third.

Job done? Not quite. Khiara Keating quitely had an excellent game in goal for the visitors, saving well from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and the tireless Cuthbert in the second half. The threat was carried by Chelsea on the break, with Cuthbert striking the bar in another late drive, but the pace had slowed. Only a goal away from forcing extra time, City found some belief; Miedema was an inch or two from dragging them level again.

But there was only going to be one winner. Chelsea are going to be league champions this season. They are already League Cup winners and the FA Cup could follow. City could have spoiled it by knocking them out of the prize they want to win above all else, only for Chelsea to show they are the best in the country all over again.