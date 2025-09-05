Chelsea vs Man City live: Sam Kerr returns for defending champions as WSL season gets underway
Sonia Bompastor led Chelsea to an invincible season in her debut WSL season last term
Chelsea begin their bid for a seventh successive WSL title as they play host to hopeful challengers Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Sonia Bompastor managed to guide the Blues to a coveted invincible crown in her debut season in England last term, maintaining Chelsea’s imperious status that was left by Emma Hayes.
Chelsea begin the season with a handful of injury problems, with Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Mayra Ramirez all out, but welcome the long-awaited return of Sam Kerr, who has been out since tearing her ACL in January 2024 and starts on the bench tonight.
Man City, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming season as they missed out on Champions League qualification, sacking manager Gareth Taylor in the midst of their struggles.
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge below:
Lucy Bronze brings out Euros trophy
While club rivalries reignite tonight, the Euro-winning Lionesses are given their flowers ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
Each player is given a warm individual ovation before Lucy Bronze and Lauren James - both injured for tonight’s contest - come out with the trophy in hand!
Who is new Man City manager Andree Jeglertz?
Former Malmo defender Andree Jeglertz has replaced Gareth Taylor in the Man City dugout this summer and has an extensive CV.
He won the UEFA Women's Cup - later the Champions League - with Swedish side Umea in 2004 and led them to successive finals in 2007 and 2008.
After a spell in men's football with Djurgardens in 2009, Jeglertz spent six years in charge of Finland Women until 2016 before a brief return to Umea was followed by a two-year stint in charge of Linkopings.
He was appointed Denmark's head coach after the 2023 World Cup and led them to this summer's Euros after they finished second behind world champions Spain in qualifying.
Serena Williams involvement ‘a win for women’s football’, says Catarina Macario
Chelsea forward Catarina Macario feels Serena Williams’ new affiliation with her side perfectly encapsulates the upward trajectory of women’s football.
In May, 23-time grand slam singles winner Williams’ husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, announced he had purchased a reported eight to 10 per cent stake, worth around £20million, in the six-time reigning Women’s Super League champions.
The couple flew over for the FA Cup final four days later at Wembley – where Macario scored in the 3-0 victory over Manchester United – on a weekend Ohanian predicted his new investment could become a billion-dollar operation.
Chelsea and Man City among clubs to trial alcohol in stands
Alcohol will be permitted in the stands at seven Women's Super League clubs from the 2025-26 season as part of a trial, marking a significant departure from the decades-long ban imposed on men's games to curb hooliganism.
For the upcoming season, fans attending matches at Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, London City Lionesses, Manchester City, and Manchester United stadiums will be able to consume alcohol.
This follows a successful trial last year across 19 fixtures involving four second-tier WSL2 clubs and 51,000 supporters.
So, if you’re heading to Stamford Bridge this evening, don’t feel the need to down your pints in the concourse!
London City Lionesses sign Grace Geyoro for world record fee
Whatever happens at Stamford Bridge, the story of the day won’t involve the reigning WSL champions.
That’s because league newcomers London City Lionesses have broken the women’s football transfer record by signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grace Geyoro for £1.4m.
The newly-promoted side have embarked on a major spending spree, signing 16 players permanently this summer as they aim to consolidate their place in the top flight.
The stage is set
Stamford Bridge awaits the start of the new WSL season.
Sam Kerr is BACK!
After 20 months on the sidelines, Chelsea’s world-beating striker Sam Kerr has made her return to the squad.
The Australian suffered an ACL injury at the start of 2024, meaning she was absent for the entirety of their invincible season.
This Chelsea team was already strong enough...
Team news!
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Carpenter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Walsh, Cuthbert; Kaptein, Hamano, Baltimore; Beever-Jones.
Man City XI: Yamashita; Rose, Prior, Greenwood; Casparij, Hasegawa, Lohmann, Murphy; Hemp, Miedema, Shaw.
WSL and WSL2 to introduce minimum salaries from this season
The top two tiers of professional women’s football will introduce minimum salaries for the first time from this season.
WSL Football, the company which operates professional women’s football in England, has introduced the regulations for the WSL and WSL2 as part of a sweeping series of reforms.
The minimum salary will vary based on different criteria including the age of players, what league they play in, and their level of experience, and figures have not been announced, but BBC Sport reports it will be a full-time wage.
