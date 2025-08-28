Man arrested after racially abusive messages sent to England star Jess Carter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after racist and abusive messages were sent to England defender Jess Carter, police have confirmed.

The suspect, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, has been released under investigation.

Cheshire Police said that during the Uefa Women’s Euros in July they received reports that racist and abusive messages had been sent to Ms Carter.

Jess Carter celebrates with Lauren James, Michelle Agyemang and Khiara Keating after winning Euro 2025 ( The FA via Getty Images )

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched an investigation with social media companies to identify who was responsible.

Officers from Lancashire Police on Thursday arrested the man on suspicion of malicious communications in relation to some of the messages.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: “The messages directed towards Jess Carter were appalling, and I would like to commend her for standing up to this abuse and assisting with our investigation.

“Nobody should be subjected to such disgusting abuse, and I expect that today’s arrest will be the first of many over the coming months.

“We want to make it clear that racist abuse of this nature will not be tolerated. Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and we want to ensure offenders cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments.”

Ms Carter had admitted she was scared to play in the Euro 2025 final after suffering abuse and thanked her teammates for their support.

“The support I felt from the fans was incredible,” she said at the time. “I can't thank them enough because without the fans, my team-mates and my family, I don't know if I'd have every had the courage to back on the pitch and play again.

“I'm not normally someone who struggles with the hate they received because everyone is going to have their opinion. But this tournament has been tough and I wasn't sure I'd be able to get back on the pitch and do me.”

The Lionesses stopped taking the knee following the abuse and called on authorities to “come together” and do more to prevent “online poison”.