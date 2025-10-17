Chelsea legend blames ‘impossible’ pre-season for Cole Palmer injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer’s crushing injury setback is down to Chelsea’s “impossible” pre-season, according to club legend Pat Nevin.

Palmer has been dealing with a groin injury since August and after missing England’s recent internationals, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the Blues will be without their star playmaker for another six weeks.

The 23-year-old’s issue followed a summer in which Chelsea’s season was extended to 330 days by their Club World Cup success in the United States.

The players only had a fortnight to relax and recover before returning for a shortened pre-season, something which Nevin believes is to blame for Palmer’s injury woes.

“Chelsea's pre-season was two games in three days. It's bizarre, it's wrong, it's impossible,” the former Blues winger, a staple of the side during the 1980s, told OLBG. “So it's going to hit them. And that's going to be Enzo Maresca’s biggest challenge this season.

“Cole Palmer is the same as everyone, not in terms of quality, but in terms of he's one of those things called a human being.

“The physicality of what Chelsea players have gone through, it's going to get to them and we know it's going to get them. And it's not a maybe, it's a when, not if.”

Palmer played more than 50 times in all competitions last campaign, despite being rested for part of their successful Conference League campaign.

He was integral to their triumph at the inaugural Club World Cup, scoring twice and assisting Joao Pedro as Chelsea dismantled European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

But it appears Palmer’s efforts have taken its toll, developing a groin problem at the beginning of the new season.

Cole Palmer was forced off during Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United after aggravating a groin issue (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

He aggravated the issue during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on 20 September, having not played since being substituted early into the clash at Old Trafford.

"I was wrong [about Palmer],” Maresca said ahead of the trip to Nottingham Forest. “Unfortunately he needs to be out for six more weeks.

"We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.

"The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step-by-step. For sure, he's going to be okay.

"He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and is doing all the therapy."