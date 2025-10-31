Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer update on Chelsea return from injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca has revealed Cole Palmer is on track to return to Chelsea training before the end of the month.

The England international has been suffering from a groin injury and last played for the Blues against Manchester United in September.

And after missing eight games, Maresca detailed how Palmer’s rehabilitation has been going well since a setback two weeks ago.

“I just met him in the canteen for breakfast, and I told him, I will say that in one week you are back,” Maresca said ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

“He was laughing. Now with Cole, exactly the same plan. Wait, and hopefully he can be back soon.”

Palmer could conclude a six-week absence and return following the next international break, with Chelsea travelling to Burnley on 22 November.

The Blues face Qarabag in the Champions League next week and then host Wolves before the break, which could take his absence to 11 games.

And Maresca will be desperate to welcome back his star man in time for tests against Barcelona and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge to round out November.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring against Bayern ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Maresca also discussed Liam Delap’s return, which saw the striker sent off in the Carabao Cup win over Wolves midweek.

“No, I didn't need to speak with Liam,” Maresca said, with Delap now unavailable this weekend due to suspension. “I spoke with Liam, but Liam, he knows everything. He's aware of the situation. He knows that he made a mistake. And full stop. No more than that.

“Probably because I'm not from England, so sometimes when I try to translate from Italian to English. Sometimes it's a bit different. Liam, when he's inside the pitch, is more focused to do his battle against the central defender than the rest. This was what I was telling, what I was trying to say after that game.

“There are two players in this team, three players in this team, that I know them better than the rest. Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap because I know them from the Under-21s [at Manchester City], four years ago. So I know Liam always, and I know that Liam will be a fantastic player for us, but there are some things, like the rest, that he needs to improve.”