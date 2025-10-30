Jamie Gittens admits spectacular first goal for Chelsea felt ‘really special’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens hopes his super strike in Wednesday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Wolves will be the first of many.

The 21-year-old, who rejoined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, opened his account in style, hitting a 20-yard shot with the outside of the boot which went in off the post.

It was the goal of the game and proved vital as well as Enzo Maresca’s side held off a second-half fightback by Wolves to make it through to the quarter-finals.

The England Under-21 international told the club’s website: “I just thought I would try and shoot because I was tired, and it went in off the post.

“There were lots of emotions in the celebrations. Of course, I would’ve wanted to score earlier [in my Chelsea career], but it’s happened now and I thank God that I have scored today, and I hope there are many more to come.

“It felt really special to score my first goal for Chelsea, and to win the game and get through to the next round was even better.

“I’m more pleased that we got through to the next round today – I’m really happy. My team-mates have been really good.

“They’ve been talking to me individually, helping me with what to do and what not to do on the pitch. Everyone has helped and put an arm around me.”

A much more routine night for Chelsea looked on the cards as they breezed into a 3-0 half-time lead with goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao.

Wolves rallied through Tolu Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe before Gittens’ strike gave the visitors breathing space.

Wolfe netted again in injury time but Wolves could not force a leveller and they exit the competition.

Wolves could easily have wilted after their sorry first-half display but Wolfe says they performed after some honest conversations.

“I think we have very good character in the group,” he told the club website. “At half-time everyone looked at each other, we are completely honest with each other now.

“We either can give up or we give everything for the fans that deserve it, for our families who have been supporting us all since we were born, and also for ourselves, our pride.

“Second half we showed a lot of character, a lot of pride to wear the shirt.

“When they scored for 4-2 it’s maybe easier than at half-time to give up, but we gathered and we scored another one and created some half chances all the way to the end.

“So, it very disappointing that we couldn’t get the fourth one.”