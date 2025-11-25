Chelsea vs Barcelona live: Champions League showdown pits Estevao against Yamal at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea and Barcelona renew their Champions League rivalry and clash for the first time in seven years at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host Barcelona as the sides renew their Champions League rivalry in a blockbuster at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are developing nicely under Enzo Maresca and have won four of their last five games without the injured Cole Palmer but face a huge test with the visit of the Spanish champions, who arrive with Lamine Yamal available again after injury.
Chelsea and Barcelona met in two memorable Champions League semi-finals in 2009 and 2012, but this will be their first encounter since a round-of-16 clash in 2018 where Lionel Messi scored three goals across a 4-1 aggregate win.
Chelsea and Barcelona take identical Champions League records into tonight’s match, with two wins, a draw and a defeat from four games so far. Barcelona’s defeat came on their last visit to England and at the hands of Newcastle.
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, but follow the latest build-up and updates from Chelsea v Barcelona below
Pedro Neto sets Chelsea on their way to comfortable win at Burnley
Here’s the report from Chelsea’s win at the weekend...
Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez saw Chelsea begin an important week with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Neto, who also hit a post in the second half, scored with a spectacular diving header in the 37th minute and Fernandez added a late second to give the Blues their fifth win from their last six Premier League games.
Chelsea can return to London in good spirits ahead of home clashes with Barcelona in the Champions League and Arsenal next Sunday.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro, Garnacho, Delap.
Barcelona XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde, Casado, De Jong, Yamal, Lopez, Torres, Lewandowski
Enzo Maresca issues Cole Palmer fitness update ahead of Champions League tie
Enzo Maresca said star winger Cole Palmer is back in training and nearing a return after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.
“We don't know when, but for sure it will be soon,” he said in Monday’s press conference when asked about Palmer’s return. “He is already on the pitch, already touching the ball, and the feeling is good.
“I don't think so at the moment,” he added on the possibility of Palmer coming back in time to face Arsenal on Sunday.
“Last time I spoke with Cole was yesterday after the session to ask how he was feeling, but I didn’t ask him details about the injury.”
What is the Chelsea team news?
Aside from Cole Palmer, Chelsea will be without the injury-prone Romeo Lavia alongside Dario Essugo and long-term absentee Levi Colwill, who all remain out of action.
Captain Reece James was withdrawn at half-time against Burnley but Maresca confirmed the move was planned in advance rather than as a result of any injury concerns. Wesley Fofana missed out on the squad for the Burnley game entirely for “protection”, but should be fit to face Barca.
Kick-off time and how to watch Chelsea v Barcelona
When is Chelsea vs Barcelona?
The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 25 November at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Amazon Prime, with coverage from 6.55pm GMT. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.
Good evening
Chelsea host Barcelona in a blockbuster Champions League tie tonight, with both sides pushing for a spot in the top eight automatic qualifiers.
Enzo Maresca’s men are 12th in the league phase table, one place behind and level on points with tonight’s opponents.
The Blues are fresh from a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend, but a toe fracture for Cole Palmer means they will have to face the Spanish giants without their talisman, who is nearing a return from a two-month injury layoff.
Chelsea dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in their last European encounter but have two wins from two at home in this campaign, while Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in an entertaining tussle.
What is the Barcelona team news?
For the visitors, Alejandro Balde should be fit to start despite being substituted following a knock to the head in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Raphinha may be in line for an appearance off the bench after he made his return from a hamstring injury. Marcus Rashford has recovered from the flu and has travelled to Stamford Bridge.
