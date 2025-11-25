Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dented Newcastle’s Champions League charge as Marseille came from behind to claim their second win of the campaign.

The Magpies led 1-0 at the Velodrome courtesy of Harvey Barnes’ sixth-minute opener, his third goal in four days after his match-winning double against Manchester City, and were good value for it.

However, they were undone inside five second half minutes when 36-year-old former Arsenal frontman Aubameyang first capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Nick Pope to level and then stabbed the Ligue 1 side ahead amid a much-improved display to snatch a 2-1 victory.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Eddie Howe sprung a surprise by picking Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento to line up at wing-back ahead of a three-man defence, but his side made the early running with Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi just beating Anthony Gordon to Barnes’ early cross and Bruno Guimaraes seeing his shot from the resulting corner blocked.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had to clear Malick Thiaw’s fourth-minute header off the line as the visitors continued to press, and they were ahead two minutes later when Gordon helped on Sandro Tonali’s cross and Barnes confidently slotted home.

The hosts dominated possession as they looked for a way back into the game, but the Magpies’ well organised 5-4-1 formation repeatedly frustrated them, although Pope had to save twice in quick succession from Aubameyang as they started to make an impression with Mason Greenwood the architect on both occasions.

Tonali forced a 23rd-minute save from Geronimo Rulli with a tame shot after his cross had been blocked, but Marseille’s 17-year-old midfielder Darryl Bakola, making his first start for the club and a Champions League debut, was significantly less accurate from distance four minutes later.

Rulli had to save from Joe Willock after Tonali, not for the first time, had broken up play inside the opposition half with the visitors continuing to threaten on the counter, but Igor Paixao curled a 34th-minute attempt wide in an end-to-end encounter.

open image in gallery Harvey Barnes scored again for Newcastle to give the visitors the lead in France ( Getty Images )

Bakola was booked for simulation after going down as he rounded Fabian Schar rather than shooting and Aubameyang should have levelled seconds later but headed woefully wide from Greenwood’s cross, before scooping a shot off target under pressure from Thiaw.

Rulli denied Gordon as the half-time whistle approached and the Premier League side went in a goal to the good at the break.

However, they squandered the lead within 20 seconds of the restart when Pope raced from his line in an ill-judged attempt to beat Aubameyang to Bakola’s through-ball and saw the striker round him and finish superbly from an unlikely angle.

It was 2-1 within five minutes when Aubameyang got ahead of Schar to toe-poke Timothy Weah’s cross past Pope at the near post, and it might have been three almost instantly when Hojbjerg fired straight at the keeper.

Pope went some of the way towards redeeming himself when he kept out Greenwood’s 56th-minute piledriver, but Rulli had to be equally resilient to repel Willock’s rising strike and then substitute Anthony Elanga’s goalbound shot as Newcastle pushed for parity.

Barnes curled a late attempt agonisingly wide and a lack of precision in the final third as time ran down proved costly.