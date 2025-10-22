Chelsea vs Ajax live: Hosts running rampant as George adds quickfire fifth goal in second half
The Blues face bottom-of-the-table Ajax in a European encounter they should win
Chelsea host Ajax in the Champions League tonight looking to continue the momentum they have built up over the last three games.
The Blues have beaten Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in successive matches and are building some consistency for boss Enzo Maresca. They have scored six goals in those wins and conceded just once - against Premier League champions Liverpool.
A bruising 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich got their Champions League campaign off to a poort start but they rectified that result by beating Benfica last time out. A victory over Ajax would propel them up the table and leave them in a good position for the remainder of the league phase.
The Dutch side have not won in three games and lost both of their Champions League outings so far. That leaves Chelsea as favourites to win this evening but Maresca will know a positive performance is also required from his team.
Follow the latest Champions League updates with our live blog below:
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
60 mins: An hour played at Stamford Bridge and Ajax will be looking at these little landmarks and ticking them off.
They’ll already be thinking about getting off the pitch. It’s been a torrid start to their Champions League campaign on tonight’s outing has only made matters worse.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
56 mins: Estevao is shown a yellow card for leaving a bit too much on Lucas Rosa.
It’s the correct decision and there’s an opportunity for the visitors to get the ball up the pitch.
Backing the youth
Chelsea's three youngest ever Champions League scorers have all scored tonight - Guiu, Estevao and George.
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
53 mins: It would ease the pressure on me a little if this match slowed down a touch.
That doesn’t seem very likely though as Chelsea are sweeping forward with gusto.
This young side will want to pile on the misery and there’s a lot of time left in this game.
Ridiculous first half
“Ridiculous first half.
“Let's see what the second half has in store. Maresca's half-time triple change suggests Enzo Fernandez, at least, is being rested for Sunderland at the weekend.”
GOAL! Chelsea 5-1 Ajax (Tyrique George, 48')
One of the substitutes for Chelsea, Tyrique George, adds to the tally.
He moves beautifully into the box and receives the ball before poking it past Remko Pasveer.
Chelsea 4-1 Ajax
47 mins: Enzo Maresca has made any three changes at the break.
He’s happy with how that first half went and but wants to rest some of his key men.
Second half! Chelsea 4-1 Ajax
Chelsea get the ball rolling again at Stamford Bridge.
Will they be more ruthless and add to their tally?
HT Chelsea 4-1 Ajax
Enzo Fernandez added a third from the penalty spot:
Estevao drilled home his penalty to make it four goals before half-time for the Blues:
HT Chelsea 4-1 Ajax
Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the penalty spot:
