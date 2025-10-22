Chelsea’s teenage prodigies dismantle hapless Ajax in history-making win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suffice to say the kids were alright. Chelsea made Champions League history of sorts with the teamsheet, still more with the scoresheet. They have played the generation game over the last three years, but the shift to youth never felt as pronounced. Nor, they may feel, as much of a vindication. Enzo Maresca named the second youngest 11 an English club had ever selected in this competition – behind an Arsenal side that, strange as it sounds, featured Tom Cruise – and Chelsea became the first team ever to have three teenagers score in a Champions League game. “It was a great night especially for these young players and the club,” said Maresca. “It is the strategy of the club.”

The rested captain Reece James began the night as Chelsea’s youngest Champions League scorer. Within 50 minutes of football, he was only the fourth youngest. Marc Guiu took his record and held it for half an hour until Estevao Willian struck. Then Tyrique George, older than the Brazilian, netted three minutes after his introduction. Each was born when Jose Mourinho was Chelsea manager. The Special One may have been glad of their goals: only this hapless Ajax team are keeping his Benfica off the foot of the Champions League table.

Reggie Walsh, born a year after Chelsea sacked Mourinho for the first time, emerged for the last half-hour. “We have so many young players,” said Maresca. And if Walsh’s introduction was a sign of his precocious talent, it was also an indication of how comfortable Chelsea were by then.

All of which owed something to Ajax. To think Chelsea were supposed to be the team with the disciplinary problem. Three horribly misjudged challenges by Ajax brought a sending off and two penalties. In a weird game, they were the architects of their own downfall.

A fallen giant made history of the wrong sort, and a strange sort. As Chelsea went young, they went old. The recalled goalkeeper Remko Pasveer became the third oldest player ever in the Champions League; in a case of cruelty to the elderly, his prize was to pick the ball out of the back of his net five times. Three of the scorers are less than half his 41 years. Unlike them, Pasveer is old enough to remember when Ajax were champions of Europe. This was ignominious for them, laced with unhappiness. They conceded four goals in the first half of a European match for the first time since 1958.

open image in gallery Kenneth Taylor was sent off for this challenge on Facundo Buonanotte ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Marc Guiu sent Chelsea ahead after Kenneth Taylor's red card ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Their fans whistled when Oscar Gloukh was sacrificed after they went down to 10 men; for the first time, they called for manager John Heitinga’s head. Having finished off Ange Postecoglou on Saturday, Chelsea prove the grim reaper for struggling coaches.

And yet, as Heitinga said, Ajax started well. Then it went from the subdued to the ridiculous because of Ajax. After a sedate start, the Ajax captain Kenneth Taylor was initially cautioned for planting his studs into Facundo Buonanotte’s ankle. It only took referee Felix Zwayer a glance at a screenshot to upgrade the card and dismiss the midfielder.

open image in gallery Moises Caicedo added a second with a deflected strike ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the penalty spot ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The red card changed the game,” admitted Maresca. Within seconds of the restart, Ajax were behind, the unmarked Guiu tapping in from Wesley Fofana’s header to cap his own shift in fortunes. When dispatched on loan to Sunderland, he probably did not expect to score in the Champions League this season. He owed his return to Chelsea to Liam Delap’s injury, his place in the starting 11 to Joao Pedro’s silly sending-off against Benfica.

As Chelsea scored five, the absence of their two senior strikers scarcely cost them. Another of Moises Caicedo’s long-range strikes doubled their lead, though this required a deflection off Josip Sutalo.

open image in gallery Enzo Fernandez added a third from the penalty spot ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

There is a carelessness to Chelsea, though, and Tosin Adarabioyo needlessly tripped Raul Moro in the box. Wout Weghorst converted the spot kick and then, with a strange main-character energy, seemed to take over, spreading chaos.

Mocked by the Chelsea support as a “s**t Andy Carroll”, Weghorst scored one penalty, conceding another, shedding blood for the Ajax cause but harming them when upending Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian converted the spot kick himself and then gave a second to Estevao when the Brazilian was fouled – twice, arguably – by Youri Baas. Estevao scored superbly and played superbly. “I feel very lucky to be his manager,” said Maresca.

The Italian had seemed to prioritise Sunderland when resting James, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez and making 10 changes. He took the opportunity to remove Fernandez at half-time and Caicedo soon after. In between, George had struck, three minutes after his introduction.

open image in gallery Estevao blasted home his penalty to make it four goals for the Blues before half-time ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Tyrique George got a goal in the opening minutes of the second half ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

It left Chelsea with, in effect, a second-string side, the substitutions perhaps sparing Ajax a still heavier defeat. If the first half had offered echoes of the error-strewn 4-4 these sides shared in 2019, with its cocktail of goals and red cards, there was no such result for Ajax to savour now. Instead, the club indelibly associated with promising young players conceded to three.