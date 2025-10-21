Enzo Maresca admits change is needed after torrent of Chelsea red cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has emphasised that discipline “is something that we have to improve” after his side picked up four red cards across their last six matches.

Speaking ahead of the home match against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Italian was asked whether he thinks his side has a discipline problem after sendings off in the losses to Manchester United and Brighton as well as the more recent wins over Benfica and Nottingham Forest.

And Maresca referenced “completely avoidable” red cards in his response, explaining that “it's something that we can do better”.

“I think some of the red cards, we will avoid that,” he explained. “For instance, the last one [against Forest] I think that one is completely avoidable, because it's 0-3, the game is finished.

“I think Joao Pedro's red card against Benfica was the last minutes of the game, Malo was the last minutes of the game, so it depends, they are all different kinds of red cards, but again, it's something that we have to improve.”

However, the 45-year-old did offer something of an excuse for the incidents against Manchester United and Brighton, explaining his side “don't want to concede, they want to continue to be aggressive”.

open image in gallery Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off at Manchester United last month ( PA Wire )

“If you see Trevoh's red card against Brighton, you can say, OK, allow him to shoot, and then we'll see,” added the Italian. “Man United is exactly the same. It's a decision that you have to take in one second, in two seconds, so it's not easy for the players.

“The last one, I think that was a huge mistake, because the game is finished, it's 0-3. But again, they were shouting between them, they don't want to concede, these kind of things also show the desire that they don't want to concede, they want to be intense, aggressive.”

Maresca said that he wanted to help his players understand what they can do differently rather than punish them, though the Blues boss did lament the recent string of red cards, pointing out that is makes selection difficult with the number of injuries the squad is contending with.

“It's very difficult, especially because many of the injuries we had, has been the day before the game or two days before the game, when we already had an idea about the game” he added.

“But it's something that we are trying to adapt and try to learn. For the players also it's complicated, because sometimes you plan for some players, OK, you want to play in one week, and then suddenly you need other players because you end up thinking to start the injury.”

open image in gallery Enzo Maresca was himself sent off for over-exuberant celebrations against Liverpool ( PA Wire )

The Blues are currently missing five senior players – including Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill – due to injury, though Maresca offered an update on both Delap and Enzo Fernandez, who has been a doubt ahead of the Ajax game.

“Enzo took part in the session yesterday, we have one more session this afternoon, we see if we decide with him tomorrow,” he said. “Liam is very close, he is not working with us yet, he is still out, but hopefully he can start in the next days, [to] take part in the session[s] with us.”