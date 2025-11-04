Luis Diaz is the hero and villain as 10-men Bayern Munich hold on to defeat PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague on a record-equalling night as the Gunners also kept an eighth successive clean sheet to draw level with a club record held since 1903.

Bukayo Saka converted a penalty and Mikel Merino added two second-half goals as Arsenal took all three points. They are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season and even gave Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 308 days, a substitute appearance to make him the youngest player in Champions League history.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, underlined their status as a leading force in Europe by inflicting a first loss on Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League title defence campaign.

Luis Diaz scored twice before getting a red card in stoppage time of the first-half after a reckless lunge on Achraf Hakimi forced the PSG defender off with an injured left ankle.

PSG cut the deficit through Joao Neves but Bayern held on for a 2-1 win and a 16th straight victory in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Juventus are still waiting for their first win of the league stage after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in Luciano Spalletti's first Champions League game since taking over as coach.

open image in gallery Saka scored a penalty following a VAR check (Petr David Josek/AP) ( AP )

Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente scored a goal each as Atletico Madrid defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 at home. It was a second win for Atletico, which were coming off a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal in the previous round.

Monaco also won 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt thanks to Folarin Balogun's first-half strike, to earn their first victory of the campaign. However, no goals were shared in the contest between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Napoli came into the match without their most creative player in Kevin De Bruyne, who has just undergone surgery on his right hamstring, but their draw ended Frankfurt's remarkable run in this season's competition.

Finally, Ricardo Pepi scored in the third minute of stoppage time for PSV Eindhoven to salvage a 1-1 draw at Olympiacos.