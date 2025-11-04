Luis Diaz is the hero and villain as 10-men Bayern Munich hold on to defeat PSG
Arsenal swept aside Slavia Prague as Atletico Madrid and Monaco also triumphed in the Champions League
Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague on a record-equalling night as the Gunners also kept an eighth successive clean sheet to draw level with a club record held since 1903.
Bukayo Saka converted a penalty and Mikel Merino added two second-half goals as Arsenal took all three points. They are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season and even gave Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 308 days, a substitute appearance to make him the youngest player in Champions League history.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, underlined their status as a leading force in Europe by inflicting a first loss on Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League title defence campaign.
Luis Diaz scored twice before getting a red card in stoppage time of the first-half after a reckless lunge on Achraf Hakimi forced the PSG defender off with an injured left ankle.
PSG cut the deficit through Joao Neves but Bayern held on for a 2-1 win and a 16th straight victory in all competitions.
Elsewhere, Juventus are still waiting for their first win of the league stage after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in Luciano Spalletti's first Champions League game since taking over as coach.
Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente scored a goal each as Atletico Madrid defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1 at home. It was a second win for Atletico, which were coming off a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal in the previous round.
Monaco also won 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt thanks to Folarin Balogun's first-half strike, to earn their first victory of the campaign. However, no goals were shared in the contest between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt which ended in a 0-0 draw.
Napoli came into the match without their most creative player in Kevin De Bruyne, who has just undergone surgery on his right hamstring, but their draw ended Frankfurt's remarkable run in this season's competition.
Finally, Ricardo Pepi scored in the third minute of stoppage time for PSV Eindhoven to salvage a 1-1 draw at Olympiacos.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments