Champions League play-off draw LIVE: Celtic and Rangers learn opponents for final round of qualifying
Some of Europe’s top clubs will learn their route into the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League
The draw for the last round of play-off ties in the Champions League takes place in Nyon today, with several of Europe’s top clubs waiting to see their path to league phase for 2025/26.
The play-offs are last round of qualifying matches before the ‘competition proper’ begins in September with the league phase, and in 2025 clubs including Celtic, Rangers and Benfica are facing one final hurdle to get there.
The final play-off round also includes previous European Cup winners Feyenoord as well as several minnow such as Macedonian side KF Shkendija and Kazakh club FC Kairat.
The draw takes place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with clubs learning their potential route to the league phase ahead of playing the penultimate round of qualifying matches in the third qualifying round.
Follow the latest updates from Nyon below:
Champions League play-off draw LIVE
The draw for the final round of play-off ties in the Champions League will take place today, with some of Europe’s biggest teams waiting to see their routes to the competition proper.
The play-offs mark the final hurdle before the competition begins in earnest with the league phase, and clubs including previous winners Benfica and Feyenoord – as well as Rangers and Club Brugge – are in the draw ahead of their own two-legged ties in the third qualifying round.
At the other end of the spectrum, minnows including Pafos and Macedonian side KF Shkendija are hoping to make the league phase for the first time, with every club hoping to reap the rewards of a place in Europe’s premier cup competition.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the draw for the final round of play-off fixtures in the Champions League!
British sides Celtic and Rangers will find out their potential paths to the league phase of the competition, with European giants including Benfica and Feyenoord also waiting to find out their paths.
We’ll have all the latest updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments