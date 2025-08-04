Transfer news live: Man Utd battle Newcastle for Sesko, Liverpool’s Isak bid, Son to leave Spurs
Latest transfer news and rumours as Newcastle look for an Alexander Isak’s replacement amid Liverpool interest
Newcastle United remain in the headlines due to the interest in striker Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe says the situation is “far from ideal”.
Nevertheless the club are searching for a potential replacement and have made a bid fo RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko which was deemed not good enough by the German side. To make matters worse, Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No.9 of their own, are willing to match the bid with improved add ons meaning the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.
Elsewhere, Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min is set to leave north London after a decade with the club, announcing the news in an emotional press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Newcastle in his native South Korea while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min to leave club for ‘fresh challenge’
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has revealed he will leave the club this summer.
Son has spent the last decade at Spurs and achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club.
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min to leave club for ‘fresh challenge’
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s transfer news blog where we’ll keep you updated and informed on the latest transfer rumours and done deals from the Premier League and more.
Lookman wants to depart Atalanta over 'broken promises'
Forward Ademola Lookman said on Sunday he had put in a formal transfer request at Atalanta after facing poor treatment at the Italian club.
England-born Nigeria international Lookman was Atalanta's second-highest scorer in Serie A last season, netting 15 goals. Italian media reports have linked the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City player with a move to Inter Milan.
Atalanta did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Lookman, who joined Atalanta in 2022 on a four-year contract, wrote in a letter shared on social media that he had agreed with the club ownership that he would be allowed to move if there was a fair offer.
"Despite now receiving an offer in alignment to what I believe had been discussed sadly the club are blocking the opportunity for reasons I do not understand," he wrote.
"After many months of broken promises and what I feel has been poor treatment towards me as both a human being and as a professional footballer, sadly I feel I have no choice but to speak out... I can confirm I have now handed in a formal transfer request."
Bannan commits to Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has signed a new contract with the troubled Championship club.
The 35-year-old midfielder, whose previous deal had expired, has committed to the Owls just two days after players and staff at Hillsborough had not received their wages on time for the third successive month.
The club has not disclosed the details of Bannan's new deal.
The Scot said he had received interest from other clubs and that his daughter's reaction to the prospect of ending his decade-long stay with the Owls had helped shape his decision.
Bannan said: "This club is a big part of me and my family, who are with me here today as I'm signing.
"They will always stand by me with whatever decision I make and I've decided to stay.
"With the season getting closer, this last week has been tough because there was interest from elsewhere and I had a lot to think about.
"We had a lot of conversations as a family and when I told my daughter Elsie that I might be leaving she started crying.
"Then last night when I told her I was staying she started crying again. I asked her why and she said they are just happy tears."
Amorim 'really happy' with Hojlund
Of under pressure forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has been the subject of interest in the transfer market, Ruben Amorim recently said: “The important thing is that people focus on the goals and we suffer a lot because of the lack of goals. But I think not just the goals, but the way he (Hojlund) connects the play.
"Every time we have to kick the ball, we are kicking the ball when we are more pressed. The ability for him to hold the defender and to connect in the support is helping us a lot to play better. And we are playing better because he is playing better.
"I am really happy with Rasmus. I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing.”
Sesko saga reaches critical decision
Newcastle have submitted an offer for RB Leipzig, according to reports, and Manchester United are prepared to wait and see what Benjamin Sesko wants.
If Sesko wants to go to Old Trafford, and gives the green light, United will then submit an offer, writes Fabrizio Romano. They are not prepared to enter talks with the club only to be snubbed by the player further down the line.
Liverpool still have eyes for Guehi
Liverpool retain an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, though they do not agree with Palace’s valuation for the defender.
The England international is out of contract next summer but Palace currently value him at £40m.
West Ham capture Wilson
West Ham have signed Callum Wilson on a one-year contract following his release by Newcastle.
The 33-year-old former Bournemouth striker scored 49 goals in 130 appearances in five years for the Magpies.
Wilson said: “I’m excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham.”
Newcastle to look at Watkins & Wissa if Isak leaves
Newcastle will look at Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if given encouragement that a deal can be done, according to the Daily Mail.
Watkins would be available for around £60m, though Newcastle would likely try to reduce that fee.
While the signing could act as a replacement for Alexander Isak, the club are also still targeting Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, who is reportedly valued at £50m too.
Gyokores debut and what it showed
A debut defeat and an outing that was underwhelming but left the sense he was underused may matter little. When it comes to competitive games, Viktor Gyokeres’s Arsenal bow will come at Old Trafford against Manchester United on 17 August. But as he donned their No 14 shirt for the first time in a game, Arsenal at least showed the need for Gyokeres, the forward who scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.
The first north London derby staged outside the United Kingdom yielded a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, with Arsenal registering a lone shot on target, which Kai Havertz directed at Guglielmo Vicario. Gyokeres was limited to the last 20 minutes, including stoppage time, as Arsenal were largely toothless. The argument that they needed a specialist goalscorer is scarcely new, but perhaps it was underlined when they spent an initial £55m to acquire one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments