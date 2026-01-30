Champions League draw live: Newcastle, Real Madrid and PSG to learn knockout play-off opponents

Mourinho's magic shows classic glory and modern problem with the new Champions League

The Champions League knockout phase play-offs are here, with the finale to the league phase producing late drama with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica stunning Real Madrid.

Five of the six Premier League sides in the competition have progressed already to the last 16, with Newcastle forced to settle for a play-off tie, despite an admirable stalemate at holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal topped the standings after completing a perfect league phase and hold the coveted homefield advantage throughout the knockout phase, while Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City will also enjoy a lighter load without a play-off tie in their schedules, with the predetermined last 16 combinations already established.

Inter Milan, Juventus and Atletico Madrid also await their fate, while Bodo/Glimt and Qarabag can celebrate a top 24 finish and European knockout football in 2026.

Follow along for all the results from the draw, the schedule and reaction to the draw in Nyon, Switzerland: