Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa learn last-16 opponents and route to the final
The three Premier League sides will learn who they face in the round of 16, as well as their potential opponents in the quarter-finals and semi-finals
The Champions League knockout stage draw takes place this morning with Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa set to learn their last-16 opponents.
Midweek saw the conclusion of eight intriguing play-off ties across the continent, with Real Madrid’s impressive dismantling of Manchester City a notable result as the kings of the competition look to retain their crown.
PSG’s 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest caught the eye alongside PSV’s deserved win over Juventus, while Celtic’s last-minute elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich proved that drama is still alive in Europe’s premier cup competition.
And today the eight play-off winners will learn which of the eight automatic qualifiers they face, with some potentially fascinating fixtures on the cards in Nyon.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from Nyon below:
How the Champions League last-16 draw will pan out
Based on the seedings, the draw will determine the following ties:
PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona
Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona
PSV - to play Arsenal or Inter
Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter
Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge - to play Lille or Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain sweep past Brest as Juventus crash out of Champions League
A round-up of the action from Wednesday...
Paris Saint-Germain hammered Brest 7-0 at the Parc des Princes to cruise into the last 16 with a 10-0 aggregate victory.
Seven different players were on the scoresheet as PSG recorded their biggest win in European competition in advancing to meet either Liverpool or Barcelona, the top two clubs from the league phase.
And Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner for PSV Eindhoven as they dumped out Juventus with a spectacular 3-1 second-leg win to go through 4-3 on aggregate.
Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?
The teams who finished in the top eight of the competition's new league phase table automatically qualified for the last 16.
Uefa paired off every team based on their first-phase league position into a predetermined bracket, which will affect who they can face in the round of 16.
According to the new rules, the seeded sides will all play the second legs of their ties at home.
Seeded:
- Liverpool
- Barcelona
- Arsenal
- Inter Milan
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Lille
- Aston Villa
Unseeded:
- Bayern Munich
- Feyenoord
- Benfica
- Club Brugge
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- PSG
- PSV
When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?
The draw for the next rounds of the Champions League takes place at 11am GMT on Friday, 21 February at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the Champions League draw?
The draw will be streamed live on Uefa’s website and, in the UK, on TNT Sports.
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place at Uefa headquarters this Friday, after the conclusion of eight intriguing play-off ties in midweek.
Real Madrid comfortably swept Manchester City aside as Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick at the Bernabeu, while Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Brest in an all-French clash to go through with a 10-0 aggregate scoreline.
Celtic suffered heartbreak with a after a tragic last-second goal conceded at Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, the Germans joining Feyenoord, Club Brugge and Benfica in booking their spot in this Champions Leaguedraw via the play-offs.
Friday’s draw will see Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and the rest of the top eight sides learn their potential routes to the final, as the business end of the competition begins in earnest in March.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Champions League draw.
The ceremony takes place at Uefa HQ in Nyon, and will show clubs and fans their potential route to May’s final in Munich.
But first, each side will find out their opponents for the round of 16, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa eagerly waiting to learn who they’ll face.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.
Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the Champions League last-16 draw after a dramatic play-off round.
Man City’s emphatic defeat to an inspired Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid stole the headlines as the innovative new format gathers pace.
While there was heartbreak for Celtic after Bayern Munich’s stoppage-time strike denied them a shot of extra-time.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have been patiently waiting to discover their next opponents and we’ll confirm the ties for the last 16 and the path for each club to reach the final in Munich this May. Follow for the latest updates and build-up as the draw unfolds in Nyon, Switzerland.
